Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hoping for a vaccine by Election Day — but doctors say that’s impossible

Published

1 min ago

on

Don’t expect a coronavirus vaccine by Election Day, no matter what President Donald Trump promises.

Moderna was the first company to begin Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. and hopes to enroll 30,000 subjects by September, but so far has signed up only 4,536 and opened up just 54 of 89 study sites, reported CNN.

The company won’t hit its goal for next month if that pace continues, but infectious disease experts say Moderna still won’t have a vaccine ready for the market in time for the Nov. 3 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t see how that would be possible,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“There’s no way,” agreed Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist at Baylor College of Medicine. “There’s just no way.”

Once the company enrolls subjects and injects them with their first shot, they must then wait 28 days for a second shot, which means participants who enroll at the end of September wouldn’t get their second shots until the end of October — and then wait another two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective.

“That takes you past Election Day,” Offit said.

Researchers must then wait and see whether any participants get sick with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Offit and Hotez predicted results from Moderna’s study wouldn’t be available until the first quarter of 2021, at the earliest, and they also splashed cold water on a timetable from Pfizer, which began Phase 2/3 of its own study on July 27.

Pfizer hopes to know by the end of September or early October whether its vaccine worked, after dosing more than 2,000 by the end of last week, but Offit and Hotez pointed out that study must also wait for its second dose to determine whether it was effective.

“Maybe by Inauguration Day we might have a glimmer of whether the vaccine is working and be able to assess its safety,” Hotez said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s assault on Postal Service attacks much more than voting

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

When, in 1914, the designers of the New York General Post Office inscribed in stone the words that became the United States Postal Service’s motto — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” — they clearly didn’t envision the presidency of Donald Trump.For months, President Trump has been relentlessly attempting to delegitimize and discourage vote-by-mail — a critical tool for election participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that requires social distancing. Trump has been spreading unsupported con... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Arizona swing voters are rejecting Trump’s law-and-order attacks on Joe Biden: focus group

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

A focus group of Arizona voters held by NPR has found that President Donald Trump's claims that former Vice President Joe Biden will abolish the police are falling flat.

The focus group showed voters a Trump campaign ad featuring a fictitious elderly woman frantically dialing 911 when an intruder entered her house -- only to be told that the entire police department had been defunded thanks to Biden.

However, even Trump voters in the focus group found the ad to be way over the top.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

If Trump loses two more states it’s ‘ballgame over’: AP reporter

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's " Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire explained Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected have reached the point where, if he loses the electoral votes of one more, he will be out of luck and out of office.

Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Lemire was asked where Trump stands in the battleground states he so desperately needs.

"Both campaigns agree that there are six battleground states to decide this election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida," he began. "Now the president has to play defense and has had to spend resources and had to go the past week to places like Ohio, Texas -- Georgia is another one where he has to play defense. We don't see, outside of perhaps New Hampshire, a place where Democrats have to do the same now that the Trump campaign has ceded Michigan."

Continue Reading
 
 