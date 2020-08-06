Trump ignores stalled COVID stimulus negotiations — as he starts three-day vacation at golf course

President Donald Trump arrived in New Jersey on Thursday evening to begin a three-day vacation at his Bedminister golf course.

Reporters shouted questions about the stalled stimulus negotiations, but AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire reports that Trump ignored the question.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend.

Thursday was also the 20th week in a row when the federal government has reported that more than one million Americans signed up for unemployment benefits.