Trump ignores stalled COVID stimulus negotiations — as he starts three-day vacation at golf course
President Donald Trump arrived in New Jersey on Thursday evening to begin a three-day vacation at his Bedminister golf course.
Reporters shouted questions about the stalled stimulus negotiations, but AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire reports that Trump ignored the question.
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend.
Thursday was also the 20th week in a row when the federal government has reported that more than one million Americans signed up for unemployment benefits.
Air Force One touches down in Morristown, NJ for President Trump’s three-day weekend at his Bedminster club.
He ignored shouted questions about stalled congressional COVID talks pic.twitter.com/NWoO87TyFj
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 7, 2020