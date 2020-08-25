Quantcast
Trump invites conspiracy theorist to his acceptance speech — hours after shocking documents surfaced

Image via screengrab.

On Tuesday, Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene — who has drawn controversy for her support of QAnon and 9/11 trutherism — tweeted that President Donald Trump has invited her to his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

Just hours before Greene annoucned the invite, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Stack reported on a number of her other previous posts before running for Congress, including that the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville that ended in a fatal vehicle-ramming attack was an “inside job” to “further the agenda of the elites.” She also affirmed her belief in Pizzagate, the conspiracy that Hillary Clinton and a small circle of associates were molesting and trafficking children from the basement of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.

Despite recently condemning QAnon, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he is “look[ing] forward” to having Greene serve in Congress.


