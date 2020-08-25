Trump invites conspiracy theorist to his acceptance speech — hours after shocking documents surfaced

On Tuesday, Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene — who has drawn controversy for her support of QAnon and 9/11 trutherism — tweeted that President Donald Trump has invited her to his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House. I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours before Greene annoucned the invite, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Stack reported on a number of her other previous posts before running for Congress, including that the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville that ended in a fatal vehicle-ramming attack was an “inside job” to “further the agenda of the elites.” She also affirmed her belief in Pizzagate, the conspiracy that Hillary Clinton and a small circle of associates were molesting and trafficking children from the basement of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.

Despite recently condemning QAnon, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he is “look[ing] forward” to having Greene serve in Congress.