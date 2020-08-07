Trump-loving media’s attacks on Joe Biden have all been epic flops so far: data
Pro-Trump media websites have been trying to pull the same trick on Joe Biden that they pulled on Hillary Clinton in 2016 — but so far, none of their attacks on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee have gained traction.
Axios reports that data from right-wing news websites shows that reader engagement on three key anti-Biden stories — his alleged mental decline, his son Hunter Biden’s former job with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade — have all fizzled.
“Unlike other storylines that right-wing publishers have feasted on in the past — where new morsels of information reinvigorated news cycles — there have been no new revelations in the Burisma story, and Tara Reade stopped giving press interviews,” Axios reports. “By contrast, the drip-drip of information about Hillary Clinton’s email server and the DNC leak fueled news cycles for months during the 2016 campaign.”
This lack of interest in Biden stories comes as Trump has struggled to settle on narrative about his presumptive opponent, whom he’s accused both of being a racist who wants to put Black Americans in jail and of being a wild-eyed radical who will let Black Lives Matter demonstrators lawlessly overrun American cities.
2020 Election
Trump aides frustrated by his ‘nonsensical’ Biden attacks in Ohio: AP reporter
During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire stated that aides close to President Donald Trump thought the president made some good points about the U.S. economy on Thursday -- only to have his message overlooked when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire said there were other problems with the Ohio visit -- including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine being unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but Trump stating Biden "hurts God" made the economic points the president made secondary in a state where he needs votes.
2020 Election
Expert: Trump playing ‘whack-a-mole’ in attempt to salvage states he should be winning
A top political analyst says President Donald Trump seems to be flying blind as he heads toward an electoral loss.
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the Cook Report, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that demographic changes had turned formerly reliable red states into competitive congressional races, and that same dynamic had made Trump's re-election campaign even more challenging.
"Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina, if you talk to the Trump data people they'll hang their hat on the gap getting narrower in those states," Wasserman said. "What's happening is that a lot of the older voters who, for lack of a better term, are exiting the electorate. They are disproportionally registered Democrats who are conservative and voted for Trump in 2016. Yes, the registration gap is narrowing, fewer voters are registering to vote this year than did in 2016 because we're in a pandemic. That doesn't mean the states are getting more favorable to Trump."
2020 Election
This state was always key to Democrats’ 2020 ambitions: Less than 3 months from Election Day, their confidence is growing
Over a year ago, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opened an office in Austin, convinced that Texas would be central to building on the party's House majority in 2020.
Democrats think it turned out to be a pretty good bet.
With less than 100 days until the November election, they are increasingly optimistic about most of their pickup opportunities in Texas, where the DCCC is targeting seven seats. They have named five candidates across those races to their Red to Blue program for strong challengers, and they are even exploring additional pickup possibilities, recently polling in at least two districts that are not on their current target list.