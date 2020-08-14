Trump Post Office warns at least 3 swing states that mail-in ballots ‘may not be delivered’ on time: report

The United States Postal Service is warning at least three crucial states that it may not be able to process ballots sent via mail fast enough to ensure they are counted in the 2020 presidential election.

According to CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, “the USPS is sending letters to some states warning mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted in the Presidential election because their deadlines are too tight.”

So far, she says, CBS News has confirmed that Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Michigan have received the letters — and all of them are critical swing states that happen to be run by Democratic governors.

Trump for the last several months has waged war against mail-in voting, and newly leaked documents obtained by Vice News show that USPS is taking actions that many Post Office employees say will hobble mail delivery in the weeks ahead.

Specifically, the documents show that “the United States Postal Service proposed removing 20 percent of letter sorting machines it uses around the country before revising the plan weeks later to closer to 15 percent of all machines.”

Although USPS leadership is claiming that these machines are simply being moved around in the name of efficiency, the documents show that one union official representing USPS workers saw the plans and bluntly replied that “this will slow mail processing.”