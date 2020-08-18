Trump attacks his own former DHS chief of staff after Biden endorsement: ‘DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE!’

Quantcast
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff under President Donald Trump, made waves this week when he said that the president was a danger to national security and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump on Tuesday responded by attacking Taylor as yet another “disgruntled” former appointee who is trying to make quick money by publicly breaking with the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many thousands of people work for our government,” the president wrote. “With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real ‘stiff’. They will take anyone against us!”

In a video released by the anti-Trump organization Republican Voters Against Trump, Taylor alleges that the president corrupted the Department of Homeland Security and used it for his own personal ends.

“The president wants to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes, and to fuel his own agenda,” says Taylor, who also claims that he and other staffers frequently had to stop the president from breaking the law.

Taylor is one of multiple Trump officials who have criticized his fitness for office since leaving, along with former national security adviser John Bolton, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and former chief of staff John Kelly.


