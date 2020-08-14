Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump secretly rants about Kamala Harris calling for his post-presidency prosecution: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris (Photos: Screen capture and Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump remains furious over Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calling for his prosecution after leaving office, according to sources who’ve spoke to him.

The president rarely picked on Harris during her run for the Democratic presidential primary, but he singled out her support for having him criminally prosecuted once he leaves the White House, according to two individuals who spoke to The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen prosecution of cases based on much less evidence,” Harris told NPR last year, after the Mueller report was issued.

One of the sources told The Daily Beast the president recently ridiculed Harris for her calls to prosecute him, saying she wanted to play “tough,” but he also insists the former California attorney general and prosecutor was just “bluffing.”

Trump also complained that Democrats wanted to launch another “witch hunt” against him, that source said, and mocked her suggestion that he should be booted from Twitter.

“Criminal prosecution of President Trump? [Kamala] must be smoking something,” said John Dowd, one of Trump’s attorneys during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. “The American people are very smart. They figure these things out pretty easily. There’s not going to be any prosecution of the president after he leaves office.”

A third source who’s spoke to Trump about Harris said the president had jokingly accused the senator of “ripping him off” by “swapping in ‘Lock Him Up’ in place of ‘Lock Her Up,’” as he’d done to Hillary Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s current and former attorneys say Harris calling for his post-presidency prosecution was both laughable and unforgivable.

“Harris’ record [as a longtime prosecutor] is that she is a malicious prosecutor,” said Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump and his campaign. “Statements like that are fully in line with her terrible record of using her position for political prosecutions. Democrats don’t care about law and order, they only care about abusing their own political power.”

Ellis also expressed doubts about Harris’ legal eligibility to run, as Trump and other conservatives hint that her parents’ status as immigrants rule her out as vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was a bully,” said Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has doggedly pursued overseas investigations of Joe Biden and his son. “She mounted up convictions against little people for little crimes and ran away from all tough and political cases.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maskless Alex Jones shouts coronavirus conspiracies through a bullhorn at young park workers

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was filmed screaming without a mask for several minutes through a small bullhorn earlier this week at a small group of largely unresponsive hikers and young park workers seated in camp chairs at one of the new check-point entrances to the city's Barton Creek greenbelt, accusing the "cult member kooks" of participating in an "illegal power grab of the people's greenbelt."
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Conservative paints frightening portrait of Trump and Barr stealing the election

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

With Donald Trump doing everything he can to disrupt mail-in voting before the November 3rd election day, conservative Matt Lewis suggested the country could be faced with a "nightmare scenario" where the media calls the election for the sitting president before all the ballots are tallied, setting the stage for the president to refuse to step aside.

In his column for the Daily Beast, Lewis noted that the president's attacks on mail-in votes could backfire by discouraging older voters who might support him from participating and that Biden will likely be the recipient of the majority of those votes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: How Trump is once again colluding with Russia

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Almost two weeks ago, a story circulated that Portland protesters were burning Bibles and American flags. It spread via social media and was picked up by conservative outlets, such as the Washington Examiner. Of course, several Republican leaders joined the bandwagon.

This is who they are. https://t.co/02bNNnJuG4

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image