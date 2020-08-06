Trump ‘stopped the bleeding’ in approval since protest coverage has fallen away: Report
President Donald Trump remains stuck behind Joe Biden in the polls, but it appears he won’t sink any lower at this point.
Biden leads almost every poll in the core six battleground states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but the president’s standing has stabilized, reported CNN.
“When you look at the average [Iowa] poll that called cellphones, you see no sign that Trump is doing worse than in the early summer,” wrote CNN’s Harry Enten. “In the average state poll in June, Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton’s margin by 8 points. The margin was 8 points since July as well. This would translate to a 10-point Biden lead nationally.”
“This is better than Biden was doing earlier in the year, when a similar exercise suggested he was up around 7 or 8 points nationally,” Enten added. “Still, any momentum Biden seemed to have in June has stopped.”
Biden widened the gap from May to June, after nationwide protests broke out over the police killing of George Floyd, but Trump has picked up a couple of points since then in aggregate polling — cutting his deficit from about 10 points to around 7 or 9 points.
The president’s approval rating plunged from April to June, but it never fell below 40 percent in the average poll and now sits at about 41 percent or 42 percent.
“Overall, pretty much every method agrees that Trump has, if nothing else, stopped the bleeding,” Enten wrote.
Biden remains more trustworthy to voters on handling the coronavirus, and Trump is trusted even less on race relations, but coverage of the protests has receded from view since June.
“Biden has held a relatively steady lead, which makes him a clear favorite,” Enten wrote. “But in a year in which we are facing unprecedented circumstances, Trump is staying in the hunt.”
2020 Election
The 1976 election — and why we can’t predict VP selections in advance
There’s a reason why vice presidential picks are impossible to predict: Even the presidential candidate who makes the decision rarely knows the choice in advance, because the final selection usually depends on an eleventh-hour turn of events that no one can fully anticipate. This was the case in the 1976 election, a rare moment when not two, but three, major-party candidates selected running mates. And in each of the three cases, the choices were eleventh-hour selections that pundits did not expect.
The vice presidential selection process held more importance than usual in 1976, because when the primaries ended in early June, neither the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford nor the Democratic frontrunner Jimmy Carter had enough delegates to secure his party’s nomination. Though Ford held a slight lead over his challenger, California governor Ronald Reagan, a grueling neck-and-neck primary race had left neither the conservative insurgent Reagan nor the centrist Ford with enough delegates to claim the nomination outright. Carter had a much more formidable lead over his primary opponents than Ford did, but a divided Democratic Party – with delegates split between multiple liberal candidates who still refused to concede after the last primary – meant that it was still theoretically possible for the party liberals to deprive the centrist Carter of the nomination if they could agree on a single alternative candidate. Fortunately for Carter, they did not, but the divisions in their parties meant that for both Carter and Ford, picking a running mate was about more than personal preference or general election considerations; it was also about uniting a fractured party in order to win over some wavering convention delegates and appease disgruntled party activists who had supported another candidate in the primaries.
2020 Election
Pence brags about plan to fight mail-in votes: Trump will ‘head straight to the courthouse’ — hints at using SCOTUS to win
Vice President Mike Pence let down his guard in an interview with David Brody, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter in a just-released video about the Trump administration's plan to fight the mail-in voting process to win the election – and possibly to use the Supreme Court to win.
Pence bragged that the Trump administration – not the Trump campaign, which shows there is no line between the two – has plans to challenge mail-in ballots in court.
"You're going to see this president and our administration head straight to the courthouse," Pence declared, proudly. "We're going to oppose universal mail-in voting."
2020 Election
Fox’s Geraldo taken aback after Trump tells him Joe Biden is ‘against the Bible’
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera was taken aback on Thursday when President Donald Trump went on his radio show and accused former Vice President Joe Biden of being anti-Bible.
As documented by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Rivera that Biden is "against the Bible" while calling into his Cleveland radio show.
"That may be a little harsh," replied Rivera.
Trump clarified that "people around" Biden are against the Bible, if not Biden himself.
Biden, as Dale notes, is a lifelong practicing Catholic. Trump, on the other hand, never publicly identified as a Christian until he started running for president in 2015, and he raised eyebrows when he said that he had never asked God for forgiveness, which is a central tenet of Christian doctrine.