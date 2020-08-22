Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report

According to an analysis by CNN’s Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden’s widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.

ASs Reston notes, that president’s plan to paint Biden as “Sleepy Joe” not up to the task of being president “backfired” in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board — including Fox News personalities.

That means Trump has to “hit one out of the park” like Biden did or face the continued collapse of his campaign in the aftermath.

“The pressure is on the President to right his own campaign as he heads into the Republican National Convention next week,” Restone wrote. “Trump, a former television producer and the ultimate showman, is heavily involved in the planning for the four-day extravaganza that will give him an opportunity for a reset. He is aiming to create a more dynamic program than the Democrats with more live programming and audience interaction to lift his poll numbers.”

Pointing out that, “Trump has fallen behind Biden in national polls amid voters’ disapproval of the President’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” the CNN analyst added, “He must now match Biden’s well-received appearance and try to generate excitement for his reelection campaign at a time when many Americans are rightly focused on the pandemic.”

Her report notes that the president’s efforts could be hampered by the arrest of former campaign manager and White House adviser Steven Bannon on wire fraud charges, the ongoing controversy over a slowdown at the Post Office and the unrelenting drumbeat over 1,000 Americans dying each day due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has also crushed the U.S. economy.

