Trumpism will live on for years in the Republican Party before it can be rooted out: political analysts

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is broadly considered to be in grave peril in the November election, which could not only see him swept from the White House, but could eliminate the GOP’s control of the Senate and lead to Democratic gains in the House.

But even if all of this happens, some experts told The Guardian, it could take years before Trump’s brand of populist, authoritarian nativism and racism fades from the Republican Party.

“The end of Trump would not necessarily mean the end of Trumpism,” reported David Smith. “Nine in 10 Republicans still approve of the job he is doing as president, according to Gallup. A SurveyMonkey poll for Axios last December showed Republican voters’ favourite picks for 2024 led by Mike Pence, with Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr in second place, followed by Nikki Haley, Ivanka Trump, Marco Rubio and Mike Pompeo.”

“He is the Republican party,” said Never Trump GOP strategist Stuart Stevens. “There’s not even like an opposition government in exile. There’s no De Gaulle; there’s just Vichy France. The party is the party that endorses Roy Moore and attacks John Bolton. What we saw as a recessive gene in the party turned out to be a dominant gene.” He added: “If you ever really want to get depressed, go read George Bush’s 2000 acceptance speech at the convention. It reads like a document from a lost civilization. Who are these people? It’s like the Mayans. It’s all about humility and sacrifice and honor and service.”

Democratic strategist Paul Begala agreed, saying it could take several election cycles before Trump-style politics is eliminated completely. “Trumpism itself has been deeply unleashed in the party and I think history tells us, darkly, that when a major party legitimizes hate, which the Republican party has, it’s very difficult to get it undone. It takes time, often a lot of blood.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Pelosi ‘going for the jugular’ as Republicans fight among themselves over COVID-19 aid: report

Published

1 min ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes she has the upper hand in negotiations with Republicans over the next round of stimulus in response to economic catastrophe resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report in The New York Times.

The newspaper recounted how Pelosi responded to CNBC anchor Jim Cramer's suggestion she invokes John Lewis to get Republicans to help "minorities" and vulnerable Americans during the economic crisis.

“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn for what you just described," Pelosi replied.

"The comment — unusually coarse for Ms. Pelosi, 80, who was educated by nuns — was part insult, part dare and part slogan for a woman who believes she has the upper hand in crisis negotiations and does not intend to lose it. And it reflected how, two weeks into stalled talks over another round of federal assistance to prop up a battered economy, and less than three months before Election Day, the speaker of the House is going for the jugular," the newspaper explained.

2020 Election

‘Executive order stunt no substitute for real relief’: Trump trashed for ‘legally dubious’ COVID-19 aid order

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

"An executive order stunt is no substitute for real relief that meets the scale of the economic and public health crisis that is currently facing Americans. It is shameful that Senate Republicans and the president are refusing to work to pass the HEROES Act on behalf of the American people."

That is how a coalition of progressive advocacy groups and labor unions—including the American Federation of Teachers, Care in Action, Community Change Action, Greenpeace, Indivisible, MoveOn, and SEIU—responded after President Donald Trump announced Friday evening is preparing a series of executive orders after high-level talks between his Republican administration and Democratic leaders in Congress essentially collapsed with no agreement on what experts agree is an urgently needed economic relief package amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

