Trump’s campaign has spent a record $1 billion — and he’s still way behind Joe Biden in the polls
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has spent record sums so far — but none of it seems to have helped him improve his poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The Washington Post reports that “President Trump’s campaign, the Republican Party and two affiliated committees, have spent more than $1 billion since 2017, a record-breaking sum spent toward a reelection effort at this point in the presidential campaign.”
By way of comparison, former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee had only spent $643 million by this point in the election cycle.
However, this massive Trump campaign spending hasn’t made a dent in Biden’s lead.
According to Real Clear Politics’ polling average, Biden currently enjoys a national lead of 7.6 points, while FiveThirtyEight’s polling average has currently gives Biden a lead of 8.6 points.
And while the Trump campaign hasn’t closed the polling gap, the Post reports that the Biden campaign is closing its money gap with the president’s operation.
“The two campaigns and their affiliated parties entered August with the most comparable cash-on-hand figures than they have reported so far, as Biden continued to close his cash gap with Trump,” the paper writes. “Trump reported entering August with more than $300 million, and Biden reported about $294 million.”
2020 Election
Iowa Trump voter says she’s ‘finished’ with him after watching his ‘insane’ coronavirus briefings
An Iowa businesswoman who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 now says that she's done with him after watching his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with The Guardian, she said that she voted for the president in 2016 primarily out of her disdain for Hillary Clinton and because she didn't think Trump "could be that bad."
But Trump's regular briefings on the pandemic, which included the president musing about treating the disease by injecting disinfectants, pushed her over the edge.
2020 Election
‘Steve Bannon is in a world of hurt’ for more than just scamming Trump supporters: MSNBC analyst
Appearing on "Morning Joe," MSNBC investigative analyst Tom Winter claimed a deep look into the indictment of former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's involvement in a fundraising scam to raise funds for the president's wall leads him to believe Bannon is in 'for a world of hurt."
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Winter explained that Bannon is not only being scrutinized over the wall donation rip-off but also named in a Senate intel report looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and now there are questions about his involvement with a Chinese billionaire.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. devastated as Fox News’ Laura Ingraham praises Joe Biden’s convention speech
For months Donald Trump, Jr. has been falsely attacking Joe Biden as a "weak" man who has been "hiding in his basement" and "can’t unify words to make a complete sentence."
He, of course, was wrong. And was proved wrong Thursday night as the Democratic presidential nominee delivered an excellent speech to the people of America.
Even Fox News was forced to admit Biden's success.
"Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth," Fox News' Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, told viewers at the end of the former Vice President's speech.
Dana Perino: Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth pic.twitter.com/4WWk146jQ7