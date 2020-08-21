Trump’s campaign has spent a record $1 billion — and he’s still way behind Joe Biden in the polls

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has spent record sums so far — but none of it seems to have helped him improve his poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reports that “President Trump’s campaign, the Republican Party and two affiliated committees, have spent more than $1 billion since 2017, a record-breaking sum spent toward a reelection effort at this point in the presidential campaign.”

By way of comparison, former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee had only spent $643 million by this point in the election cycle.

However, this massive Trump campaign spending hasn’t made a dent in Biden’s lead.

According to Real Clear Politics’ polling average, Biden currently enjoys a national lead of 7.6 points, while FiveThirtyEight’s polling average has currently gives Biden a lead of 8.6 points.

And while the Trump campaign hasn’t closed the polling gap, the Post reports that the Biden campaign is closing its money gap with the president’s operation.

“The two campaigns and their affiliated parties entered August with the most comparable cash-on-hand figures than they have reported so far, as Biden continued to close his cash gap with Trump,” the paper writes. “Trump reported entering August with more than $300 million, and Biden reported about $294 million.”