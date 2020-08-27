Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘casual cruelty’ turned this anti-abortion conservative into a Biden supporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Thursday, writing for the conservative anti-Trump site The Bulwark, self-described “pro-life” conservative columnist Mona Charen discussed why her beliefs do not allow her to back President Donald Trump.

“I have been pro-life my entire adult life. I haven’t changed. I continue to find the practice abhorrent, and will persist in trying to persuade others. But I’ve noticed a tendency among pro-life conservatives to forgive absolutely everything else if a politician expresses the right views on abortion … Call it ‘abortion washing,'” wrote Charen. “Abortion washing shuts down moral reflection. Rather than do the work of analyzing how one good thing weighs in the balance against other considerations, abortion washing permits the brain to snap shut, the conscience to put its feet up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump is a daily, even hourly, assault on the very idea of morality, even as he obliterates truth. His influence is like sulphuric acid on our civic bonds. His cruelty is contagious. Remember how he mocked a handicapped reporter in 2016?” wrote Charen. She noted that under Trump, “Casual cruelty has become the fashion for many Republicans. Trump acolytes have adopted the mob-boss style that Trump brought to the Oval Office” — from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) casually threatening Trump’s former lawyer,  to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) trying to out a whistleblower during the impeachment trial.

“It isn’t just a matter of style,” wrote Charen. “At Donald Trump’s order, thousands of children, including hundreds under the age of four, were forcibly separated from their parents at the border. Pro-lifers are tender-hearted about the most vulnerable members of society. So images like this must stir something. Separating children from their parents is a barbaric act. In the crush of outrages over the past three and a half years, it has gotten swallowed up, but the horror of what was done in our name should never be forgotten.”

This stands in stark contrast to Biden, who, Charen argued, restrains and resists the most extreme elements of his party, refusing to defund the police and condemning violence in protests.

“It is the Republican party that has officially become a personality cult, declaring that it will not adopt a platform but will simply follow whatever Trump dictates,” concluded Charen. “There is putrefaction where the Republican party’s essence should be, and appointing pro-life judges cannot mask the stench. So this conservative is voting for the Democrats. Will the GOP reform? I hope so. But my priority isn’t trying to heal the Republican party. It’s trying to heal the country.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Newly revealed hot-mic video catches Trump whining about fraud case

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump can be heard boasting about threatening the Better Business Bureau and slurring a Latino judge in a newly revealed hot-mic video.

The 13-minute video, which was recorded while Trump and his attorney were apparently unaware the camera was rolling, was made Dec. 10, 2015, during a taped deposition in a fraud lawsuit against Trump University, reported Mother Jones.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘That’s pretty offensive’: Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter who called Kenosha vigilante a Trump ‘supporter’

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday lashed out at a CNN reporter who asked why President Donald Trump has not condemned a supporter who allegedly killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Conway, who is leaving her job to spend more time with her family, was asked by reporters about the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police.

"We're generously resourcing and we're deeply respecting those whose job it is to keep us all safe," Conway explained, "who run toward the gunfire, who run into the burning buildings when we're told to run out of them and run away from them. And I pray for the Blake family."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mask argument leads to bizarre identity theft case

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

A Southern California man was charged in a bizarre identity theft scheme to smear an anti-masker he encountered on social media.

Gina Bacon, of Ventura, commented on a social media post about a mask dispute at Sandbox Coffeehouse in her hometown, and soon afterward a series of racist statements were posted online under her name on various social media accounts, reported KTLA-TV.

The posts quickly went viral, and sparked a backlash against the 45-year-old Bacon, who helped organize a rally in May opposing mask orders and other mandates intended to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image