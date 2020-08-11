Quantcast
Trump’s irrational fear that windmills will ‘destroy the country’ makes him the butt of jokes

8 mins ago

The leader of the free world ranted about windmills while calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday.

“If you see a windmill and you hear a windmill, your home goes down by half, or less than half. It kills all the birds,” Trump falsely claimed.

“The whole thing is crazy, what they want to do, and they’ll destroy the country,” Trump argued.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his fear of windmills:

