Trump’s irrational fear that windmills will ‘destroy the country’ makes him the butt of jokes

The leader of the free world ranted about windmills while calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday.

“If you see a windmill and you hear a windmill, your home goes down by half, or less than half. It kills all the birds,” Trump falsely claimed.

“The whole thing is crazy, what they want to do, and they’ll destroy the country,” Trump argued.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his fear of windmills:

"If your condo says Trump on it, you lost even more value." — Just a Shiba Inu Dog (@EnglishJulinDog) August 12, 2020

58,000 turbines and 150k-400k dead birds per year, less than one a month per turbine… — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 12, 2020

Trump to Hannity: “If you see a windmill and you hear a windmill, your home goes down by half, or less than half. It kills all the birds” Do you know how many birds get killed by windmills a year in America? 140,000. Do you know how many Americans have died for Covid? Exactly — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 12, 2020

He’s very sciencey, isn’t he. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) August 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/C3VwmDBvBS — Oligarchic Coup of 411 BCE (@HBServetus) August 12, 2020

Grandpa lost his note card. https://t.co/O3cPzlqnuJ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 12, 2020

Birds are getting windmill cancer. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 12, 2020

So we've arrived at "windmills will destroy the country", and these fools still want to pretend that it's Biden that's lost his mind. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) August 12, 2020

And they kill birds, he bemoans. Like he cares about birds. He doesn't even care about people — surecantpickem (@surecantpickem) August 12, 2020

I never again want to hear a Trump supporter say that Biden is mentally unfit — wtf is this guy talking about? #BidenHarris2020 #VoteBlue2020 #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare https://t.co/qwaSPxDKBL — Linus Of Hollywood (@linusdotson) August 12, 2020

Thank goodness this is all on video because future historians would never believe it otherwise https://t.co/tRfqX6qoA7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 12, 2020