Trump’s RNC speech showed all the signs of a man who knows he has already lost: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer E.J Dionne compared Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech in 2016 to this year’s edition and suggested that the president is just mailing it in because he knows his chances of being re-elected are swiftly dying — if not dead already.
According to Dionne, Trump’s 2020 speech was full of references to Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden as “low-energy” and “sleepy,” but it was Trump, clutching the lectern and “droning” on for over 70 minutes, who looked exhausted.
“Find footage of his 2016 acceptance speech and watch it back to back with Thursday’s. If that’s too painful, just watch parts of both,” the columnist wrote before quipping, “Even a speech instructor at the late Trump University would notice the contrasting levels of vitality.”
Referring to the president’s background as a reality TV show star, Dionne noted, “Trump looks like a man who knows his show is about to be canceled,” before getting to the heart of the matter which was the president’s demeanor claiming the president is finding himself tasked with “a herculean effort to turn things around — and he is just too sick and tired of the whole thing to give it a real try.”
As Dionne goes on to note, Democrats shouldn’t take it for granted that Joe Biden is running away with the race, adding that there are a lot of “persuadable” voters ripe for the picking by both candidates.
“Now, as a general rule, warnings against complacency are a good idea,” he wrote. “The Biden camp needs to show persuadable Trump voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania just how little the president has achieved for them. There should be more focus on issues that appeal across racial lines: jobs, wages, mobility, education and dignity.”
Adding that, “Biden has some careful lines to walk — for example, between support for just and heartfelt protests and warnings against violence of all kinds,” Dionne suggested he not make any excuses for the stances he has taken and go on offense.
“Right now, it’s Trump who looks exhausted by his job, over his head, and scrambling for excuses and diversions,” he advised before concluding, “Biden must keep things that way.”
GOP candidate lies about Mexicans selling ‘tens of thousands’ of US kids into sex slavery
This week, Madison Cawthorn, a Republican U.S. House candidate for North Carolina who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention, published a video to his supporters falsely claiming that Mexican cartels on the southern national border are kidnapping tens of thousands of U.S. kids and then selling them on “the sex slave market.”
“Tens of thousands of our children are going missing every year,” he continued, “and it’s because of cartels like MS-13 coming into our country and doing harm.”
The fact-checkers at The Asheville Citizen-Times called his claim a “discredited” and “debunked” one “promoted by the extremist conspiracy theory movement” known as QAnon. QAnon believers think that a Democrat-run “deep state” is trying to stop Republican President Donald Trump from exposing an international child sex trafficking ring.
Donald Trump is now reveling in his lawlessness
Just as many political analysts never really internalized the disconnect between Trump's approval rating and the state of the economy before it crashed, they don't appear to understand that a modest backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement among white people isn't sending them into Trump's arms. At least not so far.
‘The fix is in’: Internet hits the panic button after Trump intel head refuses to meet with Dems on election security
News that Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed Congressional lawmakers that he will no longer provide them with one-on-one briefings to discuss ongoing election security issues was met with outrage on Twitter on Saturday afternoon with many speculating it is part of Donald Trump's plan to steal the election.
Coming on the heels of Trump Post Master General Louis DeJoy's attempts to interfere with mail-in voting by disrupting U.S. Post Office operations, many claimed the Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to rig the election.