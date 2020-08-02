Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Germany is a parting ‘gift’ to Putin: CNN analyst
According to CNN analyst Nic Robertson, Donald Trump’s inexplicable plan to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany is a parting gift to Vladimir Putin that has the added benefit of angering a staunch U.S. ally much to the delight of the Russian strongman.
Noting that the president re-election prospects are in “freefall,” Roberson called Trump, “the gift that keeps on giving for the Kremlin: his unpredictability, while often a pain, for them is continual grist for their propaganda mill.”
At issue has been the president’s contentious relationship with Germany’s Angela Merkel who he considers a rival on the world stage, which has led to several years of confrontations.
“The reality is Trump has bullied German Chancellor Angela Merkel from the get-go, and not just on Germany’s sub-par defence spending commitment of 1.38% of GDP, but about exports of BMW cars and trade in general,” he wrote. “At their first meeting in the White House in spring 2017 the President barely looked Merkel in the eye, refusing to shake her hand; at a NATO summit in 2018 he berated her over breakfast. And now this.”
“Whatever Trump’s motive, be it petulance or indeed a strategic pivot to Asia, as [Defense Secretary] Esper has explained in recent weeks, the reality leaves allies rattled and runs counter to the US’s long-term benefit; now those European countries must look to themselves for defense — not for a quick fix, but as a major strategic shift,” Robertson explained. “Trump hasn’t caused a common European defense agreement to spring up overnight but he has compressed the wait until there is one, and none of this is good for America right now.”
He went on to note that it is unlikely the president will back off on his decision which has been widely criticized, saying one need only look at how badly Trump has managed the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to change course or take responsibility for it.
2020 Election
Trump COVID-19 task force member pushes back on president’s push for hydroxychloroquine: ‘Time to move on’
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on."
“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”
Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, "At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is."
2020 Election
Kansas Republicans panicked Trump-appointee will cost them a US Senate seat: report
According to a report at Politico, Kansas Republicans are beside themselves that their nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat will be a controversial conservative once appointed by Donald Trump to investigate voter fraud.
With a Senate seat open in the normally reliable Republican state, local leaders would normally be sitting back and looking to coast to victory but 2020 is proving to be more difficult than usual.
2020 Election
‘You hurt your credibility’: Chris Wallace grills Trump spokesman for denying campaign is losing in polls
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller after he downplayed polls showing President Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump is trailing Biden by over 7 points in an average of nine separate national polls.
"How do you turn this around because at this point, Jason, you're losing?" Wallace asked.
"Well, we think we're in great shape and well positioned to win this," Miller replied. "And in fact, in all the states President Trump needs to get to 270 [electoral votes], he's either leading or within the margin of error."