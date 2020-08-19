‘Very Christian’ Sarah Palin slammed for sexist jab at Kamala Harris
On Fox News Wednesday, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin accused Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) of “prostituting” herself by changing her political positions to get favorable media coverage.
Commenters on social media were enraged.
@SarahPalinUSA single-handedly killed John McCain's chance of be president because of her idiocy. I always felt sorry for him for getting stuck w her. Remember that horrible bus she went around the country in after their loss? She did try to retain her fame.
— “Is this a joke?!” Nov 2016 🆘 (@gloriuslorius) August 20, 2020
I'm old enough to remember Sarah Palin pretending to consider thinking about running for President post 2008 for years just so she could get donations to her PAC and then attempting to steal the money for herself using various schemes and getting caught.
— Huey Freeman (@HuebertFreeman) August 20, 2020
The operative word here is "prostitute ", which nails it for what the republican party has done to themselves with Trump
— Katerina (@ekaterinamaria) August 20, 2020
You'd think that with all her money …
… that she wouldn't just keep buying the discount meth.
— Harry R. Sohl (@Harry_R_Sohl) August 20, 2020
One thing Sarah Palin will not do is compromise. pic.twitter.com/7ThFQKaQWS
— serious (@CapulettiM) August 20, 2020
Who dug up Sarah and why does anyone in there right mind listen to her.
— Carl Toth Jr. (@ctothjr) August 20, 2020
She couldn't name a single bad SCOTUS decision. The coverage wrote itself.
— Derek Bonniksen (@oatmealish) August 20, 2020
Very Christian of her.
— Patriot (@fwe1991) August 20, 2020