WATCH: CNN uses video to bust Trump for lying and stealing credit for veterans program signed by Obama
Reacting to Donald Trump’s abrupt departure from his Saturday press conference after he was pressed by a CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid for lying and taking credit for a veterans bill signed into law by former President Barack Obama, CNN’s Victor Blackwell shared clips of the former president announcing the signing in 2014 and Trump attempting to steal credit yesterday.
According to Blackwell, “One of President Trump’s go-to lies is his role in passing Veterans Choice. You saw it at the end of the news conference when he walked away. Well that was when he was faced with a question why he said that he passed Choice and Accountability for the V.A.”
“He either hasn’t heard or is lying to you, and he is done so more than 150 times,” Blackwell continued before rolling footage of both president’s talking about the bill — signed into law by Obama six years ago.
Trump admitted on live TV he will ‘terminate’ Social Security and Medicare if reelected in November
President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon openly vowed to permanently "terminate" the funding mechanism for both Social Security and Medicare if reelected in November—an admission that was seized upon by defenders of the popular safety net programs who have been warning for months that the administration's threat to suspend the payroll tax in the name of economic relief during the Covid-19 pandemic was really a backdoor sabotage effort.
Announcing and then signing a series of legally dubious executive orders, including an effort to slash the emergency federal unemployment boost by $200 from the $600 previously implemented by Democrats, Trump touted his order for a payroll tax "holiday"—which experts noted would later have to be paid back—but said if he won in November that such a cut would become permanent.
Lincoln Project only needed 19 words to show 4 fatal flaws with Trump’s payroll tax holiday
President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order creating a payroll tax holiday that he hopes will become permanent.
"President Trump pledged on Saturday to pursue a permanent cut to the payroll taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare if he wins reelection in November, a hard-to-accomplish political gambit that some experts see as a major headache for the future of the country’s entitlement programs," The Washington Post reports. "Trump unexpectedly promised the policy action as he signed a directive that aims to help cash-starved Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order allows workers to postpone their payroll tax payments into next year but doesn’t absolve their bills outright — though the president said he would seek to waive what people owe if he prevails on Election Day."
White House ‘concocted a positive feedback loop’ to mislead Trump into thinking he’s doing an excellent job on coronavirus: report
President Donald Trump's chaotic White House resulted in "a lost summer" in the battle against coronavirus, according to a new in-depth report by The Washington Post.
The newspaper interviewed "41 senior administration officials and other people directly involved in or briefed on the response efforts" for the story, with multiple former officials offering anonymous quotes.
The report explains the skepticism of science and experts by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.