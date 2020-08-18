WATCH LIVE: Night two of the virtual DNC Convention features two former presidents

Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.

Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.

John Legend will provide musical entertainment and the headliner for the night is Dr. Jill Biden.

Watch: