Watch Rachel Maddow narrate salacious excerpts from Michael Cohen’s new tell-all book ‘Disloyal’

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC on Thursday read excerpts from Michael Cohen’s forthcoming book on his time working as Donald Trump’s lawyer and fixer.

The book, “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump is set to be released before the November election.

Cohen released the forward to his book online, which describes allegations of deviant sex acts — and a backchannel to Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the hashtags for “Urine Trouble Trump” and “Golden Showers Trump” trended on Twitter after Cohen’s allegations.

Cohen also described receiving hundreds of death threats after flipping on Trump.

“I urge you to really consider that fact: Trump has no true friends. He has lived his entire life avoiding and evading taking responsibility for his actions. He crushed or cheated all who stood in his way, but I know where the skeletons are buried because I was the one who buried them. I was the one who most encouraged him to run for president in 2011, and then again in 2015, carefully orchestrating the famous trip down the escalator in Trump Tower for him to announce his candidacy,” Cohen wrote.

“When Trump wanted to reach Russian President Vladimir Putin, via a secret back channel, I was tasked with making the connection in my Keystone Kop fashion. I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump’s path to power. From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” he admitted.

“Apart from his wife and children, I knew Trump better than anyone else did. In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man,” Cohen explained.

