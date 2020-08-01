WATCH: The Lincoln Project goes after Susan Collins with hard-hitting attack on her credibility

The Lincoln Project is once again going after Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The new ad is actually a Susan Collins re-election ad defending her integrity.

But the Lincoln Project modified the ad with a Seinfeld-like laugh track.

Collins is being challenged by Sara Gideon, the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives in the November election.

Susan Collins produced a campaign video of “Real Mainers” but was caught actually casting old staff and Maine GOP officials? That sounds like an episode of pic.twitter.com/gORZVFufFt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Project hit Collins with a different ad, titled, “Trump Stooge.”

Watch: