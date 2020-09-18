Anti-Trump Republicans claim to have backing of a ‘top’ official still working for the president
A group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump’s re-election say that they have the backing of a “top” government official who is still working right now for the president.
As Newsweek reports, the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) this week released a list of more than two dozen people who have worked in past Republican administrations, including some former Trump officials.
The most intriguing name, however, is someone who is referred to as “senior administration official number one” and who is described as a “current top U.S. government official.”
Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who is also a member of REPAIR, told CNN last week that he had “first-hand” knowledge about plans for at least one current Trump official to resign in October and denounce the president.
“I’ll make a prediction on the show, there will be people inside the administration that will denounce what is going on and resign prior to election day,” he said.
Biden slams Trump: If the president had any confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.
"The president just this morning," CNN's Anderson Cooper told Biden, "tweeted that the results from the November election 'may never be accurately determined.' Given everything that we've been hearing from the president I'm wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like."
"Look," Biden responded, "if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn't be doing this."
"Remember," Biden continued, "I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he'd never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election."
‘Intentional effort’ to sabotage election: Judge orders reversal of DeJoy’s USPS changes
"At the heart of DeJoy's and the Postal Service's actions is voter disenfranchisement," said Judge Stanley Bastian.
A federal judge late Thursday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking and reversing dramatic changes to mail operations imposed in recent months by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, slamming the policies as a "politically motivated attack" on the U.S. Postal Service that—if allowed to stand—would disenfranchise voters in November.