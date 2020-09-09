Anthony Scaramucci predicts more Trump officials will resign and denounce the president in October

Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who was infamously fired after only 11 days on the job, told CNN on Wednesday that he had “first-hand” knowledge about other Trump officials who are planning to resign and denounce the president ahead of the 2020 election.

During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Scaramucci claimed that he knew of people currently serving inside the White House who are planning to resign in protest next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll make a prediction on the show, there will be people inside the administration that will denounce what is going on and resign prior to election day,” he said. “So this stuff is happening, guys. The question is, is it going to move the needle or not? And I believe that it is moving the needle and U believe under the surface of this, the American people are exhausted by the president.”

The CNN hosts seemed skeptical of Scaramucci’s prediction and asked him to provide some evidence.

“Do you know that?” asked Berman. “Do you know first-hand that there will be resignations before election day?”

“I do know that firsthand, yes,” he said. “I don’t want to get into any more details than that, but there’s a further cascade of information and there are people that are in the process of denouncing the president. They’re still working inside the administration.”

Watch the video below.