Anthony Scaramucci predicts more Trump officials will resign and denounce the president in October

During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Scaramucci claimed that he knew of people currently serving inside the White House who are planning to resign in protest next month.
“I’ll make a prediction on the show, there will be people inside the administration that will denounce what is going on and resign prior to election day,” he said. “So this stuff is happening, guys. The question is, is it going to move the needle or not? And I believe that it is moving the needle and U believe under the surface of this, the American people are exhausted by the president.”
The CNN hosts seemed skeptical of Scaramucci’s prediction and asked him to provide some evidence.
“Do you know that?” asked Berman. “Do you know first-hand that there will be resignations before election day?”
“I do know that firsthand, yes,” he said. “I don’t want to get into any more details than that, but there’s a further cascade of information and there are people that are in the process of denouncing the president. They’re still working inside the administration.”
Writing for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that a fundamental problem with President Trump's campaign for reelection is that "we do not know what it is about."
"A second-term agenda? He has failed to answer multiple questions about what that might include. He simply wants to be president for four more years," Rubin writes.
As more and more voters turn away from Trump, he continues to move forward with his race-baiting rhetoric and apocalyptic talk based on his own fevered imagination. According to Rubin, the voters turning away from Trump can plainly see that he's trying "desperately to convert his own failures into predictions of what will ensue if he leaves office."
In implementing the CARES Act passed by Congress to rescue the economy from the effects of the pandemic, the Trump Administration has directed tens of billions of dollars in aid to companies with a track record of misconduct. This transfer of public wealth to private bad actors will likely turn out to be more expensive than the TARP bailout of the banks a decade ago, given that much of the new aid will not be repaid.
My colleagues and I at Good Jobs First have found that more than 43,000 regulatory violators and other business miscreants have so far received $57 billion in grants and $91 billion in loans, including many that are forgivable. Over the past decade, the penalties paid by these companies for their misdeeds amounted to more than $13 billion. Our findings are summarized in a new report titled The Corporate Culprits Receiving COVID Bailouts.