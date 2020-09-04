Armed with AR-15, QAnon-believing GOP candidate threatens ‘offense’ against ‘The Squad’
President Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is expected to win the general election in Georgia’s 14th district, a “future Republican star.”
The Democratic congressional candidate running in Georgia’s 14th district against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, raised alarm Thursday after Greene suggested Republicans “go on the offense” against progressives in Congress.
In an image posted to her official Facebook page, Greene was shown brandishing an AR-15—the same semi-automatic weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used late last month to shoot three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two.
The post also included images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—progressive members of what’s been called “The Squad.”
Greene suggested in her caption that progressives who back Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and far-reaching economic reforms to end sky-rocketing wealth inequality, are “‘Hate America’ leftists” who “want to take this country down.”
“We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart,” wrote Greene. “Americans must take our country back.”
Here’s the photo she posted: https://t.co/psgZSVV8Tw pic.twitter.com/60bXKMDacP
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2020
The post appeared to be a “threatening message” to the congresswomen and the left, Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade tweeted.
A House GOP candidate Trump recently praised as an upcoming “star,” @mtgreenee, just posted a FB photo of herself holding a gun next to images of “Squad” members @AOC, @RepRashida & @IlhanMN.
This is a threatening message to 3 lawmakers by an incoming member of the House.
— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 4, 2020
“Anyone not realizing that Marjorie Greene really thinks it is justified and patriotic to talk about violently taking out Democrats isn’t actually listening to Marjorie Greene,” tweeted Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democrat running against Greene in November.
Earlier this week, Greene announced on Twitter that she is raffling off her AR-15 to a supporter.
Greene easily won the Republican primary in the district last month, and is widely expected to win the general election.
President Donald Trump called Greene a “future Republican star” last month after her victory, days before giving his tacit endorsement to the QAnon conspiracy theory for which Greene has also expressed support. In June, Politico uncovered footage of Greene espousing Islamophobic views, saying that Muslims such as Omar and Tlaib shouldn’t serve in the U.S. government, and expressing other racist and anti-Semitic beliefs.
In late 2017, Greene recorded a video in which she promoted the QAnon theory, which bizarrely holds—among other things—that Trump was hand-picked by military commanders to take down a global child sex-trafficking ring run by public figures including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and the Dalai Lama.
“There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it,” Greene said in the video.
Greene is one of 15 candidates for public office who have verified Twitter accounts and have promoted QAnon, which has been linked to several violent crimes and has been classified as a domestic terror threat by the FBI.
2020 Election
Medal of Honor recipient confirms Trump has slurred military in blunt-talking MSNBC interview
Asked to respond to reports that Donald Trump has slurred American military dead as "losers and suckers," a Medal of Honor recipient told an MSNBC host that he was not surprised at the accusations levied against the president and added that he has heard similar claims from friends who are still in the military and have had interactions with the president.
Speaking with host Chris Jansing, Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs who saved lives of 14 allied soldiers who were pinned down in the Vietnam War while wounded himself, made no bones about how he feels about the president who received several questionable deferments during the war.
2020 Election
US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign gets ugly
The US election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the November 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the day.
Worries about the unabated spread of the coronavirus are expected to prompt a major increase in the number of ballots cast by mail, as Americans avoid polling stations.
In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next two months will test the ability of the world's largest economy to organize its election profoundly changed by the pandemic.
2020 Election
‘Trump is a fraud, exhibit one billion’: Trade deficit soars to 12-year high despite president’s promises to wipe it out
"Trump pledged to eliminate the trade deficit and end job outsourcing, but the overall 2020 deficit is on track to be larger than when he took office, and his Labor Department has certified more than 300,000 American jobs were lost to outsourcing and imports during his presidency."
Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail in 2016 that, if elected president, he would bring about a rapid and unprecedented decline in the U.S. trade deficit.
But new figures released by the Commerce Department on Thursday—nearly four years after Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election—show that the trade deficit soared to a 12-year high in July due in large part to a surge in imports, bringing the total negative trade balance in the first seven months of 2020 to $340 billion.