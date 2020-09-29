Biden ‘needs to put Trump on trial for 205,000 Americans dead’ during Tuesday’s debate: CNN’s Begala

Begala said that Biden needs to zero in on Trump’s multiple misstatements about the seriousness of a disease that so far has killed 205,000 Americans with no end in sight.
“Remind voters that as people were dying, Trump was lying,” he said. “He was telling his fellow Ivy League elite, Bob Woodward, ‘Oh, be careful, this stuff is really deadly.’ He was telling his supporters and the rest of us, ‘It’s a hoax, it’s not deadly.’ Joe needs to put Mr. Trump on trial for that 205,072 Americans dead.”
Begala then tied Trump’s failures during the pandemic to his latest efforts to rip apart the Affordable Care Act.
“It also comes at a time when Trump is in court, forcing through this new appointee to the Supreme Court in order to take away your rights to health care and take away your rights to pre-existing conditions [protections],” he said. “He is suing to take away our rights to pre-existing conditions in the middle of a pandemic, take our health care in the middle of a pandemic. Biden needs to drive that home.”
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman said that aides to Donald Trump have no idea how to defend the president against allegations made in an explosive Times' report on his failure to pay taxes because he refuses to talk to them about it.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Haberman was asked about the mood in the White House since the bombshell report broke Sunday night -- just days before the president appears with Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in a nationally televised debate.
Veteran attorneys are shocked by Attorney General William Barr's intervention in November's election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice has declassified or disclosed sensitive materials related to the prosecution of Michael Flynn, a Senate investigation into the Russia probe and the investigation of discarded absentee ballots in Pennsylvania -- which set off alarms among legal experts, reported Politico.
“These actions are not typical,” said William Jeffress, who served as former President Richard Nixon's defense attorney after he left the White House. “Tradition is that politically sensitive actions by DOJ go dark at least 60 days before an election.”