Quantcast
Connect with us

Black pastor who confronted Trump at town hall shreds president’s ‘laughable’ answers on racism in America

Published

1 min ago

on

A Black pastor from Philadelphia who confronted President Donald Trump during an ABC News town hall on Tuesday told CNN’s John Berman that he was not impressed by the president’s answers to his questions about racism in the United States.

During the town hall, Pastor Carl Day asked the president to talk about the last time he felt America was “great,” as many Black Americans feel that the president has nostalgia for a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump replied that America was great six months ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Six months [ago], he told us, it was great or greater than it’s ever been,” Day said. “So before the pandemic, that’s when it was finally great.”

Berman then asked Day what he made of the president’s claim that America was great for Black Americans six months ago.

“Man, I think that’s laughable,” he said. “Very, very comical. What I do think, and what I do believe President Trump himself and many others are doing, are showing their hand. They haven’t done the journeys in the cities, when I asked about the ghetto, the hood, they haven’t spoken with folks.”

Day then revealed that, while he won’t be voting for Trump in the fall, he still hasn’t made up his mind about whether to support Democratic rival Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kamala Harris undercut Trump’s campaign to win over Indian-American voters ‘in a matter of weeks’: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is half Indian-American, set back years of efforts by President Donald Trump to win support in the Indian-American community when she joined Joe Biden's presidential ticket.

"Donald Trump has worked for years to make inroads with Indian Americans in ways Republican presidential candidates never have — recruiting volunteers at Indian grocery stores, holding events in five Indian languages and paying for targeted digital ads," reported Anita Kumar, adding that he had also pursued a strong relationship with India's right-wing populist prime minister Narendra Modi. "Joe Biden undercut those efforts in a matter of weeks."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 ridiculous moments from Trump’s town hall train wreck

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared in a rare format for him: He took questions from voters during a ABC News town hall that was focused on policy.

It did not go well. At times, host George Stephanopoulos provided strong pushback to the president's lies, though he let many of them pass without comment. But Trump struggled to discuss policy in a convincing or coherent way, and he was clearly unpracticed at confronting voters who weren't devoted supporters.

And as ever, his astounding combination of ignorance and arrogance shone through.

Here are seven ridiculous moments from the event:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s mishandling of pandemic has caused America’s image to suffer horribly in other developed countries: poll

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

If other major developed countries could vote in the United States’ 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s chances of winning a second term would be slim and none. Trump was unpopular in Europe, Australia and Canada before the coronavirus pandemic — apart from extremist far-right groups — but according to a newly released poll by Pew Research Center, Trump’s mishandling of the crisis is creating negative views of the U.S. in countries ranging from Germany to Australia to Japan.

Continue Reading
 
 