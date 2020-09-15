Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Ambush’: Fox News panics after Trump faced tough questions at ABC News town hall

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fox News coverage of Donald Trump's town hall meeting (screengrab).

President Donald Trump faced tough questions from voters at a Philadelphia town hall meeting moderated by ABC News.

Trump was ridiculed for agreeing to the town hall, which did not go well for him.

The president faced a grilling from one of his 2016 voters, who said Trump threw people with health risks under the bus with his COVID-19 response.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos shut down Trump’s attempts to mislead voters about health care with his make-believe plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump blew off concerns about racial injustice from a Black voter.

When discussing coronavirus herd immunity, he referred to it as “herd mentality.”

And Trump said he had no regrets about his coronavirus response, which has resulted in over 195,000 deaths.

After the town hall went disastrously for Trump, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham attacked ABC News, labeling the town hall an ambush.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Ambush’: Fox News panics after Trump faced tough questions at ABC News town hall

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump faced tough questions from voters at a Philadelphia town hall meeting moderated by ABC News.

Trump was ridiculed for agreeing to the town hall, which did not go well for him.

The president faced a grilling from one of his 2016 voters, who said Trump threw people with health risks under the bus with his COVID-19 response.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s town hall panned as ‘nothing but a great reminder to vote for Biden’

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's decision to hold a town hall meeting in Philadelphia was questioned on Tuesday.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos hosted the town hall, featuring questions from area voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania. The forum was titled, "The President and the People."

It was an unfamiliar format for Trump, who is rarely questioned by voters, preferred the adulation for his fan club at his MAGA rallies.

Outside of his Fox News bubble, Trump was repeatedly taken to task for the crises facing America. Trump responded defensively, spouting off lie after lie.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Herd mentality?’ Watch Maddow rip Trump’s disastrous ABC News town hall meeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow aired a clip on Tuesday of President Donald Trump's town hall, which was being broadcast at the same time by ABC News.

"And you'll develop -- you'll develop herd -- like a herd mentality, it's going to be," Trump claimed, when asked why he thought COVID-19 will "disappear."

"Tt's going to be herd developed and that's gonna happen," he argued. "That will all happen.

After playing the clip, Maddow pointed out Trump did not seem to know what he was talking about.

"Herd mentality. Herd mentality? You mean herd immunity, that's what you're pursuing for us as a country and you don't even know what it is and you think it might be the same thing as herd mentality?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image