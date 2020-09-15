‘Ambush’: Fox News panics after Trump faced tough questions at ABC News town hall

President Donald Trump faced tough questions from voters at a Philadelphia town hall meeting moderated by ABC News.

Trump was ridiculed for agreeing to the town hall, which did not go well for him.

The president faced a grilling from one of his 2016 voters, who said Trump threw people with health risks under the bus with his COVID-19 response.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos shut down Trump’s attempts to mislead voters about health care with his make-believe plan.

Trump blew off concerns about racial injustice from a Black voter.

When discussing coronavirus herd immunity, he referred to it as “herd mentality.”

And Trump said he had no regrets about his coronavirus response, which has resulted in over 195,000 deaths.

After the town hall went disastrously for Trump, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham attacked ABC News, labeling the town hall an ambush.

Fox News is calling the ABC Town Hall an “ambush” pic.twitter.com/dGMtCkxct8 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020