‘Brainless twit’ Trump buried in ridicule for boasting about a fake award named after a ‘failed US invasion’

Donald Trump was buried in ridicule on Sunday afternoon after boasting on Twitter that he was the recipient of the prestigious “Bay of Pigs Award,” which, incidentally, doesn’t exist as noted by CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

According to the president, “Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Dale noted, “For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the ‘highly honored Bay of Pigs Award’: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards.”

That didn’t keep Twitter commenters for piling on the president for being proud of a (fake) award named after a botched invasion of Cuba in 1961 that cast a cloud over President John Kennedy’s administration.

As one commenter pointed out, “Bay of Pigs was a failed US invasion. You do get a lot of fail trophies, dude.”

You can see more of that below:

Bay of Pigs was a failed US invasion. You do get a lot of fail trophies, dude. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Y'all give yourself a fucking award for anything you feel you deserve (or not) today cus our fucking gut worm of a president just awarded his own ass a nonexistent Bay of Pigs award. Ima give myself the Queen of Twitter award for the whole fucking day. — Y'all hurry up🏳️‍🌈 (@catfishyak) September 13, 2020

"Bay of Pigs" award is what he calls his third marriage license. — Elayne Nasty Woman Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Bay of Pigs’ award I forget to draw… Here are some other prizes Trump received. pic.twitter.com/9bKqXzdnwF — Mark Dolk (@vrjrdgstknng) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says there is a Bay of Pigs award and he will receive one as soon as Mexico pays for it. — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

fun fact: there is no "Bay of Pigs Award." try googling it — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 13, 2020

Has there ever been a bigger group of "losers" and "suckers" than the Cuban exiles, and their CIA handlers, who tried to invade Cuba at the Bay of Pigs? — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Big, big props to whoever told Trump he won the Bay of Pigs Award. https://t.co/KANGVBGnax — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 13, 2020

He got an endorsement from the Bay of Pigs war criminals in 2016, who got their asses kicked by Fidel Castro while trying to invade Cuba. https://t.co/k7VZQ35jRK — Gourmet Communist ☭🇨🇳 (@BernPress) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this in the Bay of Pigs? pic.twitter.com/RZ5wHeCodQ — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) September 13, 2020

Damn, I only won a Daytime Bay of Pigs Award. https://t.co/rgljTrGuMV — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 13, 2020

I have a bay of pigs award that I got from Denny's for eating a hundred pieces of bacon in one sitting. https://t.co/RD7x37RCs0 — Dave Matt (@davematt88) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Right. There’s no “award” because the Bay of Pigs invasion was nothing to be proud of. It was a disaster that nearly caused a nuclear war with the Soviet Union. But there’s something so appropriate about Trump inventing an award for a historic failure. https://t.co/tzfQIZidxl — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 13, 2020

Before I even clicked the link, I knew "Bay of pigs" trending would be related to some boneheaded claim made by Trump. I've grown a sixth sense about his revolving stupidity. — Travis Rick (@darkdodger137) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Great. Wonderful. Super. Has any American president ever been more ignorant of our history than this clown? Why would you associate yourself with a horribly embarrassing SNAFU like the Bay of Pigs incident? Because you’re a brainless twit? Exactly. pic.twitter.com/tJtS6sJLjl — gc (@greglc541) September 13, 2020

I also have a Bay of Pigs Award, which I keep next to my Little Big Horn medallion, my Titanic Prize, my Hindenburg commendation, and my Trump Covid-19 Trophy. https://t.co/KANGVBGnax — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Really want to believe there's a Bay of Pigs award given out each year for least successful invasion of Cuba pic.twitter.com/sRfnEewsbl — a reasonable amount of malarkey 2020 (@M0by_Duck) September 13, 2020

Oye, Trump. I’m Cuban. The Bay of Pigs was a failure so if that award did exist, you’d rightfully deserve it. pic.twitter.com/kctQacSEmk — Janine Granda (@thejaninegranda) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bay of Pigs? This is up there with Bluto asking “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?” pic.twitter.com/24tA3Se5C4 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 13, 2020