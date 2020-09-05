Quantcast
Chaos at Fox as some refuse to believe the network’s own reporting on Trump’s contempt for troops

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fox News via the network's Facebook page.

On Friday, Fox News confirmed much of the reporting by The Atlantic on President Donald Trump disparaging American service members.

The network followed the Associated Press and The Washington Post in largely confirming the reporting.

But even after Fox News reporters matched the reporting, Fox News personality Greg Gutfield falsely claimed on-air that the story had been “debunked.”

The split continued throughout the day.

“Fox contributor knocks Fox reporter for noting Fox has now confirmed key details of The Atlantic’s reporting,” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy noted.

Darcy also noted a bizarre headline on the Fox News website following the network’s confirmation of the reporting. This was noticed by his CNN colleague Jon Passantino, who used to manage the webpage for Fox News,
and suggested the editorial choice was “extraordinary and unusual.”

But Fox News personality Laura Ingraham seemed to be bashing her colleagues for a “fake” story on Friday evening.

The uncomfortable position the network is in was hilariously driven home by Pete Buttigieg on Friday evening.

Chaos at Fox News as analysts refuse to believe the network’s reporting — because makes Trump look awful

Here is the Fox News reporting:

