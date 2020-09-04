Quantcast
Fox News confirmed story on Trump’s loathing of troops on Twitter — but then broadcast on-air that it was ‘debunked’

Fox News personalities Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfield (screengrab)

Fox News on Friday became the latest publication to confirm President Donald Trump’s contempt for Americans who serve in our armed forces.

The network joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming the reporting, which originally appeared in The Atlantic.

But soon after Fox News confirmed the report on Twitter, the reporting was referred to as “debunked” and a “hoax” on the Fox News show “The Five.”

Here is the original Fox News thread on their reporting:

Fox News on Friday became the latest publication to confirm President Donald Trump's contempt for Americans who serve in our armed forces.

The network joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming the reporting, which originally appeared in The Atlantic.

But soon after Fox News confirmed the report on Twitter, the reporting was referred to as "debunked" and a "hoax" on the Fox News show "The Five."

