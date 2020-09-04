Fox News confirmed story on Trump’s loathing of troops on Twitter — but then broadcast on-air that it was ‘debunked’

Fox News on Friday became the latest publication to confirm President Donald Trump’s contempt for Americans who serve in our armed forces.

The network joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming the reporting, which originally appeared in The Atlantic.

But soon after Fox News confirmed the report on Twitter, the reporting was referred to as “debunked” and a “hoax” on the Fox News show “The Five.”

As Fox's own reporters confirm parts of the Atlantic story, Greg Gutfeld refers to it on air as a "hoax" and a "scam" pic.twitter.com/Fg938GaSyf — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 4, 2020

Here is the original Fox News thread on their reporting:

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

This former official heard the President say about American veterans: "What's in it for them? They don't make any money." Source: "It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Re: trip to mark 100th anniversary of WW I

Source: "The President was not in a good mood. Macron had said something that made him mad about American reliability and the need perhaps for a European army. He questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. 'Why do I have to do two'?" — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

When asked IF the President could have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, this former official said confidently:

"The President drives a lot. The other world leaders drove to the cemeteries. He just didn't want to go." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Regarding McCain, "The President just hated John McCain. He always asked, 'Why do you see him as a hero?" Two sources confirmed the President did not want flags lowered but others in the White House ordered them at half mast. There was a stand off and then the President relented. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

