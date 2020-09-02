CNN’s Berman shocked by Trump’s antifa plane rant — and asks what it says ‘about his brain’

CNN host John Berman found himself shocked by President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about an entire plane full of antifa agents being flown into cities, which he described as a “delusion” and a “fantasy.”

Berman played video clips of Trump talking about the supposed antifa plane, and noted that the White House has not produced a single piece of evidence to back up the president’s story.

“What does it tell you that the president continues to create these fantasies and delusions out of thin air?” Berman asked rhetorically. “What does it tell us about his brain?”

Guest Jemar Tisby theorized that the president is trying to create a distraction by hyping up fears about antifa planes, and he accused the president of appealing entirely to his base instead of trying to bring the country together.

“Trump’s visit there had all the hallmarks of scoring political points with his base rather than what the president ought to be doing, which is speaking words of hope and empathy and unity,” he said. “And when you don’t even speak to the victim’s family, that tells us what you’re trying to do is get votes, and not actually lead this nation in a time of chaos and unrest.”

