Commission on Presidential Debates vows changes after Trump spends 90 minutes interrupting Biden
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday put out a highly unusual notice about making changes to debate formats just hours after President Donald Trump spent a good chunk of Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”
The commission also thanked Fox News’ Chris Wallace for showing “professionalism and skill” and promised that future debate moderators would have “additional tools to maintain order” at the remaining debates.
Trump’s performance was widely panned, even by some Fox News hosts, after he spent much of the evening refusing to let his opponent finish making his points.
Read the full statement below.
JUST IN: Statement from the Commission on Presidential Debates: “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” pic.twitter.com/hEo5kCgAAt
— Matt Viser (@mviser) September 30, 2020
2020 Election
Commission on Presidential Debates vows changes after Trump spends 90 minutes interrupting Biden
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday put out a highly unusual notice about making changes to debate formats just hours after President Donald Trump spent a good chunk of Tuesday night's 90-minute debate interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the commission said. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."
The commission also thanked Fox News' Chris Wallace for showing "professionalism and skill" and promised that future debate moderators would have "additional tools to maintain order" at the remaining debates.
2020 Election
WATCH: Biden calls Trump a ‘national embarrassment’ after trainwreck first debate
Mincing no words at his Alliance, Ohio campaign stop post-debate, Joe Biden slammed his political opponent Donald J. Trump over his Tuesday night performance.
"He did what I expected him to do last night. He announced what he was going to do," Biden said from the podium. "I think the phrase was, 'Now I can become really vicious,' I think that was his phrase at some point. Look, last night reinforced to me why I got in this race in the first place."
Biden then referenced Trump as an anti-American treasure.
"Trump's constant disregard and unwillingness to speak to COVID and the fact that 205,000 people have already died and over 7 million are infected and it's likely to get worse - he didn't want to talk about it at all," Biden said. "In terms of election legitimacy, he made it clear he didn't think this was going to be - if he lost - it wouldn't a legitimate election. He's already began to plant seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of this election. No other president [has] ever done that before."
2020 Election
Brazil’s Bolsonaro hits back at Biden over rainforest
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Wednesday at US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after he criticized the destruction of the Amazon rainforest in his first debate with Donald Trump.
"As the head of state who has brought Brazil-US relations closer than ever before, after decades of governments that were unfriendly towards the US, it is really difficult to understand such a disastrous and unnecessary declaration," the far-right leader wrote on Twitter.
"What a shame, Mr John Biden! What a shame!" he added, mistaking the former vice president's first name in the English version of his tweet.