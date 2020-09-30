Commission on Presidential Debates vows changes after Trump spends 90 minutes interrupting Biden

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday put out a highly unusual notice about making changes to debate formats just hours after President Donald Trump spent a good chunk of Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The commission also thanked Fox News’ Chris Wallace for showing “professionalism and skill” and promised that future debate moderators would have “additional tools to maintain order” at the remaining debates.

Trump’s performance was widely panned, even by some Fox News hosts, after he spent much of the evening refusing to let his opponent finish making his points.

Read the full statement below.