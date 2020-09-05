‘Complicit’ Nikki Haley slammed for defending Trump’s military ‘loser’ comments with attack on Biden

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Saturday morning to defend Donald Trump over his ugly comments about the military dead and captured, with the president labeling them “losers and suckers,” and then called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take down a Twitter video post that criticized the president over it.

Haley, one of Donald Trump’s biggest boosters with an eye on a possible presidential run herself, was promptly called out for defending comments by the president that have been universally condemned as indefensible.

Linking to the Biden tweet — which also gave it more exposure –Haley demanded, “Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse.”

Many on Twitter disagreed and some begged her to abandon Trump and save what little dignity she has left.

You can see the tweets below:

Bullshit. — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) September 5, 2020

Poor little Nikki – desperately trying to salvage her political career after hitching her wagon to the wrong horse….. Enjoy retirement — GJRboston (@GJRboston) September 5, 2020

Nikki… You should wake up. — SnakePlissken 🆘️ (@SnakeBadAss) September 5, 2020

Delete your account, Nikki. You're embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/feK4e9dAyT — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) September 5, 2020

Nikki..you just don't get it. Trump MUST be held accountable for his words, behaviors & actions. He is duplicitous, he says whatever he wants , whenever, and all you enablers allow him to because you want so badly for the @GOP to "win" . There is no more GOP. You have all lost. — Ben Likely (@LikelyBen) September 5, 2020

You should be ashamed. Of yourself. Of your hypocrisy. — Donald Dikenson⚓🇺🇲⚓ (@donalddik1) September 5, 2020

At one time I thought you were ok. As Fox News has confirmed and we have all witnessed the past- there is no respect for the Military from this Admin. Salvage whatever dignity you may have left. — Get Real #VetsAgainstTrump (@No_Mas_Fox) September 5, 2020

You should take down yours, Nikki.

You endorse, enable and embolden a madman who you know damn well, has no respect for our military.

You know damn well, that he called John McCain a loser.

There is an actual video of that.

You should be ashamed of yourself.

You’re pathetic. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2020

Nikki, damn gurl. We SEE him

We HEAR him Open your eyes

Open your ears #TrumpIsADisgrace #TrumpIsATraitor — 🌊 reeby 🌊 (@reebytalk) September 5, 2020

He literally disparaged both McCain and a Gold Star parent on live TV. We all saw it. He literally compared his VD to serving our country in Vietnam. We all saw it. He hasn't said a peep about bounties on US soldiers.https://t.co/zhj1TwQ9lB You should be ashamed of yourself. — Tarz ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TheyCallMeTarz) September 5, 2020

Thanks Nikki, but no one asked you. #TrumpHatesOurVeterans — I Didn’t Sign Up For This (@Snarkier2020) September 5, 2020

While Nikki shows us once again, that her loyalties lie with a “man” who called our fallen soldiers, “suckers and losers”, and not with the men and women of the United States military, a reminder…

This is what the orange moron said about her.

This is who she’s loyal to now. pic.twitter.com/T7ui5NZZzE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2020

You are #complicit — 1461 Days of Mr Tiny Hands (@1461TinyDays) September 5, 2020

A lack of dignity and the lack of capacity to feel shame are revered qualities in the GOP. So is an awesome lack of integrity. Haley is batting 1000 in these areas. — President Troop Hater (@dazzah) September 5, 2020

This is my grandfather, a B-26 pilot who was shot down and captured and sent to the Buchenwald Concentration Camp where he ate worms to survive. Later he went to the Stalag Luft III POW camp where he dug escape tunnels. And Trump said, "I like people that weren't captured." pic.twitter.com/Dn7vhZ9dBf — Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) September 5, 2020