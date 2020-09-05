Quantcast
‘Complicit’ Nikki Haley slammed for defending Trump’s military ‘loser’ comments with attack on Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Nikke Haley speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Saturday morning to defend Donald Trump over his ugly comments about the military dead and captured, with the president labeling them “losers and suckers,” and then called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take down a Twitter video post that criticized the president over it.

Haley, one of Donald Trump’s biggest boosters with an eye on a possible presidential run herself, was promptly called out for defending comments by the president that have been universally condemned as indefensible.

Linking to the Biden tweet — which also gave it more exposure –Haley demanded, “Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse.”

Many on Twitter disagreed and some begged her to abandon Trump and save what little dignity she has left.

You can see the tweets below:

