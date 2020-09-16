Quantcast
Conservative mocks Trump for making ‘mental acuity’ a campaign issue when he doesn’t have any himself

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump ABC town hall (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump has tried desperately to make mental stability an issue in the 2020 campaign, lashing out at former Vice President Joe Biden for his stutter and a series of doctored videos.

But in Trump’s moment before the ABC town hall audience, Trump proved that mental acuity isn’t exactly his forte, said conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Sure, there were Trump’s typical lies, hyperbole and exaggerations about how great everything he does is. He claimed the vaccine would be ready any day when experts say we’ll be lucky to get it by the end of the year. He lied about the U.S. mortality rate is better than other countries, it’s actually worse. The “cupboards” weren’t “bare” when Trump took office needing ventilators and personal protective equipment. “The Strategic National Stockpile held 16,660 working ventilators, which turned out to be enough to deal with the initial surge of the pandemic,” said the Post’s fact-check. There are more.

Beyond the lies and the dismissive attitude of voters’ questions, Trump seemed very confused.

Rubin noted that, at one point, Trump claimed that Biden hasn’t done anything for the past four years. The Obama administration did nothing to stop COVID-19 when they were in office. If Biden wanted a national mask mandate, he should have instituted one at sone point in the last four years. Rubin is concerned that Trump keeps forgetting he’s the one who has been president for the past four years. At the same time, COVID-19 didn’t exist when Obama was in office, a fact that Trump also seems confused about.

“He tried to interrupt a questioner, only to have her sternly tell him to let her finish,” Rubin also said. “He rambled and came off as entirely uncaring in not directly answering questions from an African American pastor and a woman whose mother died of cancer.”

She noted that at one point, ABC host George Stephanopoulos had to cut in to remind the president that he was still trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act in court, which is what outlined protections for preexisting conditions.

"Imagine how much worse it will be for Trump when he has a prepared opponent willing to deliver a tongue-lashing for such silly lies and excuses," wrote Rubin. "Biden could ask when we can finally expect Trump's magic health-care plan and demand he bring it to the next debate. Biden could laugh and roll his eyes when Trump blames him for not assuming the duties of president ('C' mon, man — you are president, not me!'


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
After five years of promises Kayleigh McEnany reveals there’s a Trump healthcare plan — but they won’t reveal it

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's ABC town hall event teased a healthcare plan that he has been promising for months. The plan was then confirmed Wednesday by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who acknowledged the plan but said that Americans and the press couldn't have access to it.

In 2015, Trump promised that the GOP would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. In an appearance on Sean Hannity's radio show, he claimed the replacement would be "something great," but five years later, the plan still hasn't been revealed to the public.

Once Trump took office in 2017, he complained that the Senate must confirm former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price because the "repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast!"

‘I’m not the president’: Biden whispers to Trump about why he can’t institute a mask mandate

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden had to remind President Donald Trump that he's not the president during a press conference Wednesday.

Biden, who had met with a panel of scientists for a briefing about the coronavirus and the development of a vaccine was asked about his mask mandate. Trump spent Tuesday night at the ABC Town Hall saying that if Biden wanted a mask mandate then he should have implemented one in the past three years. It's a comment Trump has made before, and each time it draws questions about how Biden would go about doing that.

"Well, first I found it fascinating the president said, 'Biden didn't put in a mask mandate.' I'm not the president," Biden leaned into the microphone and whispered.

CNN reporter levels Kayleigh McEnany for claiming she ‘selectively edited’ Trump’s mask rant

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Earlier this Wednesday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Trump’s comments during an ABC News townhall where he said, “There are people who don’t think masks are good.” Collins pointed out to McEnany that “that’s clearly not what the CDC director thinks,” and followed up by asking if Trump is only choosing to cite “non-medical experts.”

McEnany accused Collins of "selectively editing" Trump's words -- an accusation that Collins addressed during a later appearance on CNN that day, saying that Trump is "contradicting himself."

