Quantcast
Connect with us

Cops violated Breonna Taylor’s civil rights before they even knocked down her door: Legal expert

Published

1 min ago

on

Maya Wiley (MSNBC)

A legal expert explained that Breonna Taylor’s civil rights were violated before Louisville police showed up at her apartment to serve a search warrant.

Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the system that let police off the hook in Taylor’s killing was inherently rigged against people of color, because it shields officers from accountability when they make mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember [this] started as a no-knock warrant, and because she had no criminal record, because there were real questions here, they actually changed it to a knock-and-announce [warrant], that tells you something,” Wiley said. “It also tells us we need to know more because, as I said, there were indications the Postal Service inspector said they didn’t think there were suspicious packages, so there is a need to understand more.”

Taylor’s boyfriend Kevin Walker, a licensed gun owner, opened fire when officers burst into their apartment, and Wiley said evidence strongly suggests police never announced themselves as the warrant required.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg said as a lone dissenter in a 4th Amendment case that when you are in your home, that is the place the protection has to be the strongest,” Wiley said. “Here, if you listen to that 911 call, listen to Kevin Walker’s 911 call because it makes clear, he had no idea who was entering that apartment in a situation which there was supposed to be an announcement, and there were other witnesses who say they didn’t hear an announcement.”

One former officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment because he accidentally fired into neighbors’ apartments, and Wiley said that reflected the value of Black life in the eyes of the law.

“We have a system that has so criminalized the Black community that there is simply not an opportunity in order to be safe sometimes in your home, and no-knock warrants and also warrants, in general, are areas in which we do put people at risk, we do put people at danger, and that’s why people are so angry right now,” Wiley said. “That is where there was also a settlement in this case of $12 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember, there’s not one officer who pays $1 of that restitution,” she added. “So we have to create more accountability systems that ensure that the police work is done well and done right and done fairly.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump made an ‘implicit threat of violence’ when he refused to say he’d leave peacefully: CNN’s Berman

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

CNN's John Berman on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of implicitly threatening the use of violence if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

While discussing Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the 2020 election, Berman said that this was the kind of thing he'd expect to hear from leaders in foreign countries without long traditions of upholding democracy.

"To be clear, the refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer in and of itself is an implicit threat of violence," he said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s how Trump intends to create ‘chaos and deadlock’ to steal the election from voters

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

The author of a new piece outlining how President Donald Trump could steal the election from voters explained just how that might happen.

The Atlantic's Barton Gellman revealed the Trump campaign is exploring a strategy to pressure Republican-led state legislatures to appoint electors, instead of letting voters choose, and he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" how that would work in practice.

"The only other time in history we had a debacle like this with possibility of the multiple competing slates of electors where two groups of people said, 'I'm the state elector for the state of Pennsylvania,' for example, it's supposed to go to Congress," Gellman said. "Congress is supposed to decide who are the legitimate electors, if any, from the state, and the problem is the electorate count act is one of the most garbled statutes ever passed by Congress, which is saying a lot."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump apologist thinks president made ‘huge mistake’ by admitting he won’t peacefully give up power

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

A conservative who usually defends President Donald Trump admitted to CNN on Thursday that the president made a "huge mistake" when he refused to commit to having a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the 2020 election.

During a panel discussion on the president's latest controversial remarks about the upcoming election, liberal guest Bakari Sellers argued that Americans should be "very terrified" about Trump implicitly encouraging violence in the event that he loses.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE