Donald Trump Jr. tries to attack Nancy Pelosi — but gets owned instead

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and namesake has perfected the art of the self-own by attempting to attack Democrats in a way that typically makes him look foolish and ignorant in the end.

Such was the case on Labor Day when Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was lied to by a Republican salon owner that it was safe for her to come in for a wash and blowout. Despite salons not being open, the owner told Pelosi to come in anyway, and then filmed her at the salon. The stylist came out to agree that this was all a set-up by an owner who has been forcing her employees to work, which is against the current salon laws.

The president’s son attacked Pelosi for being too stupid to fall for such a plot. But Jr. was quickly owned by liberal media columnist Thor Benson, who pointed out that Jr.’s father once said that he thought hurricanes could be nuked by bombs to stop them.

Your dad wanted to nuke a hurricane pic.twitter.com/XXkIb2LTB7 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 7, 2020

In a 2020 interview with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the president has said that he thinks Don Jr. is too dumb to be trusted.

Other ridiculous claims by Trump include but are not limited to:

Trump wanted to buy Greenland. He later inquired about selling Puerto Rico so he could buy Greenland.

“So when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” Trump said earlier this year.

Then there was the time Trump told Americans to inject disinfectant to fight the coronavirus or somehow get UV light into their bodies. The comments led to an increase in poisonings.

He once encouraged his followers to assassinate Hillary Clinton.

There was also the time he said he would be dating his daughter if he could.