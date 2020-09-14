Expert explains how you know Trump doesn’t believe his own advice about health safety at rallies

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning, Dr. Jonathan Reiner reiterated his charge that Donald Trump was committing “negligent homicide” by holding an indoor rally in Nevada while the coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the country, and then called out the president for acting in a manner that showed he does believe his own advice about health safety for his followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the clearly disgusted doctor was unsparing as he described the president’s hypocrisy– and then issued a challenge to the president.

Elaborating on his “negligent homicide” accusation, he told the hosts, ” Well, that’s what you call the actions of somebody who through their negligence causes the death of other people.”

“We’re in a pandemic and Clark County, Nevada, has a lot of virus, so, with thousands of people, there is complete certainty that there are people in that crowd, probably asymptomatic carriers of the virus, who will spread the virus,” he continued. “So what is the purpose of this mass gathering? It’s not in the interest of the public health and I would respectfully suggest to the president that if he thinks it’s safe to gather thousands of people in a pandemic without masks, then he should go down to the rope line and vigorously shake some hands at the end of the event.”

“If he thinks there’s very little risk to his attendees, he should have no problem shaking some hands at the end of the event,” he bluntly stated.

Watch below: