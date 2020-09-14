FBI raids home of Trump-loving dirty trickster behind botched smears of Mueller and Fauci

The FBI on Monday raided the home of Jack Burkman, a Trump-loving right-wing dirty trickster who has frequently teamed up with fellow Trump supporter Jacob Wohl to run a series of failed smear campaigns against the president’s perceived enemies.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI on Monday entered Burkman’s home and seized computers, papers, and cell phones before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what the agents were seeking, although both Burkman and Wohl were recently named as the alleged sponsors of a robocall that pushed misinformation about mail-in voting to residents in Michigan.

Neither Wohl nor Burkman have yet been arrested, the Post reports.

Wohl and Burkman first emerged into the national spotlight with their botched attempt to implicate former special counsel Robert Mueller for sexual assault back in 2018.

Since then, the two have participated in multiple failed smear campaigns, including one instance in which a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that Wohl and Burkman paid her to lie about the nation’s top infectious disease expert.