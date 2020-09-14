Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI raids home of Trump-loving dirty trickster behind botched smears of Mueller and Fauci

Published

9 mins ago

on

Conservate lobbyist Jack Burkman during a Fox Business appearance. Image via screengrab.

The FBI on Monday raided the home of Jack Burkman, a Trump-loving right-wing dirty trickster who has frequently teamed up with fellow Trump supporter Jacob Wohl to run a series of failed smear campaigns against the president’s perceived enemies.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI on Monday entered Burkman’s home and seized computers, papers, and cell phones before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what the agents were seeking, although both Burkman and Wohl were recently named as the alleged sponsors of a robocall that pushed misinformation about mail-in voting to residents in Michigan.

Neither Wohl nor Burkman have yet been arrested, the Post reports.

Wohl and Burkman first emerged into the national spotlight with their botched attempt to implicate former special counsel Robert Mueller for sexual assault back in 2018.

Since then, the two have participated in multiple failed smear campaigns, including one instance in which a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that Wohl and Burkman paid her to lie about the nation’s top infectious disease expert.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Are you still drunk?’ Matt Gaetz faces backlash after he inadvertently admits Trump ‘obstructed justice’

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

A tweet came back to bite Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday after he seemed to admit that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

"The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did," the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. President Donald Trump was eventually impeached by Congress for obstruction among other crimes.

The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did.

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 14, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

FBI raids home of Trump-loving dirty trickster behind botched smears of Mueller and Fauci

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The FBI on Monday raided the home of Jack Burkman, a Trump-loving right-wing dirty trickster who has frequently teamed up with fellow Trump supporter Jacob Wohl to run a series of failed smear campaigns against the president's perceived enemies.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI on Monday entered Burkman's home and seized computers, papers, and cell phones before leaving.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project mocks ‘Donald the con’ Trump for ‘spending almost $1 billion to go down 10 points’ in brutal new ad

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

A new Lincoln Project ad mocks President Donald Trump for being a "con" who himself was "conned" by his own advisers.

Trump, who once claimed he would hire "all the best people," raised $1.1 billion for his campaign, only to see $800 million fly out and not do anything to help his campaign.

But while the Trump campaign was spending millions on ads, campaign advisers were making buckets of their own cash.

"You really don't get what they did, do you, Donald," the ad begins before citing yachts, fancy sports cars and other things his aides have purchased off of the millions they've made.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image