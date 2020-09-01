Feeling extra anxious these days? Study of online traffic says you’re not alone
A new study conducted by a UC San Diego research team has found that anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a surge in people seeking help for panic attacks over the past few months.The study by the university’s Center for Data Driven Health at the Qualcomm Institute was published Aug. 24 in JAMA Internal Medicine and shows that Internet searches about panic attacks were 11% higher than would be expected over 58 days, beginning with President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national health emergency on March 13.Research team leader John Ayers said the spike was an all-time high for s…
COVID-19
Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage
Tens of thousands of girls across Asia are being forced into marriage by desperate families plunged into poverty because of the coronavirus pandemic, as campaigners warn years of progress tackling the practice is being undone.
Child marriage has long been common in traditional communities from the Indonesian archipelago to India, Pakistan and Vietnam, but numbers had been decreasing as charities made inroads by encouraging access to education and women's health services.
These improvements are being eroded as the impact of the virus causes mass job losses leaving parents struggling to feed their families, experts say.
COVID-19
Wuhan, Ground Zero for coronavirus epidemic, re-opens all schools
Students in face masks returned to class Tuesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged last year, as the city opened schools and kindergartens for the first time in seven months.
Nearly 1.4 million students resumed classes at some 2,800 kindergartens, primary and middle schools across the city, following the re-opening of high schools in May.
State media broadcast images of thousands of students hoisting the Chinese flag -- a daily routine at all public schools -- despite warnings to avoid mass gatherings.
Schools have drawn up plans to switch back to online teaching should new outbreaks emerge, city officials said last week.
COVID-19
US airlines drop change fees amid COVID-19 downturn
Major US airlines on Monday joined in the move to eliminate change fees for domestic travel in the latest concession to customers amid a bruising industry downturn.
United Airlines led the way Sunday and was followed on Monday by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines who said they too will end steep change fees for most tickets within the United States.
American said the new policy also would apply to flights to Canada and Mexico.
"In a world that's constantly changing, American is resolute to our purpose of caring for customers at all points of their travel journey," American's Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said.