Quantcast
Connect with us

Former aide calls out Pence adviser for lying about her to protect Trump — and shows off his gift as evidence

Published

3 hours ago

on

Keith Kellogg and Olivia Troye (Photo: Screen capture)

At the White House press briefing Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg announced that a former aide to Mike Pence on the coronavirus task force was personally fired by him and escorted from the building.

“I’m not proud of Olivia,” he said of Olivia Troye.

In a fact-check of Kellogg, Troye said that it was false, and that she wrote a resignation letter that has even been cited by the White House. No one walked her out of the building after she resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellogg also sent her a special coin with his name on it to thank her for her service. It was something she posted to her personal social media on Aug. 15, talking about how much she loved him.

“This gift is not the action of someone who did what Kellogg claims he did,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Troye came out against Trump in a “Republicans Against Trump” video and outlined the president’s behavior she found concerning during the coronavirus pandemic. The White House responded with character assassination, saying Troye was a lackluster staffer and belittled her for not being able to do the job she’d had for nearly two decades under three presidents.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pete Buttigieg is portraying Mike Pence as Kamala Harris preps for VP debate: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is portraying fellow Indianan Mike Pence as Sen. Kamala Harris prepares for the vice presidential debate, according to a new report by Bloomberg News.

"Kamala Harris’s team is working to manage public expectations that her upcoming debate with Vice President Mike Pence will present her with an easy opponent, despite her withering attacks on Democratic rivals in earlier presidential primary debates," Bloomberg News reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts link spike in far-right domestic terrorism to pro-Trump conspiracy theory

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that experts tracking incidents of right-wing domestic terrorism have found a spike linked to the QAnon movement.

"Experts who track extremist ideologies and movements as well as domestic terrorism in the U.S. say QAnon is a unique and unpredictable new strain of extremism in America's far-right political landscape," reported Chris Francescani. "The conspiracy theory imagines that President Donald Trump is secretly battling a global network of evil elites, Democrats, celebrities and their 'deep state' bureaucratic counterparts — a dizzying conspiratorial alliance of thousands of American citizens who, behind closed doors, are believed to be closeted Satan-worshipping pedophiles who traffic, abuse and sacrifice children, and their enablers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Birtherism’ lies about Kamala Harris are more widespread than those Obama faced: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Right-wing lies about Kamala Harris being ineligible to serve as vice president or president have grown larger than the similar conspiracy theory against Barack Obama, that was prominently and falsely pushed by Donald Trump.

"Toxic misinformation has continued reaching new heights in 2020. One sign of that? 'Birtherism' misinformation about Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, now exceeds that about President Barack Obama at its peak in 2017, according to a new analysis," The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE