Former Breitbarter hands Joe Biden tips on how to get under Trump’s skin in first debate
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with fill-in host Tiffany Cross, a former Breitbart executive and current advisor to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project took time out to make some suggestions to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on how to get under Donald Trump’s skin during the first debate this week.
Before sharing a devastating — and hilarious — new ad targetting a sad and needy Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Kurt Bardella had a few things to say about the upcoming debate that he feels will hand the Lincoln Project with enough fodder for anti-Trump ads to last until the election.
“Tiffany, what we have from a Lincoln Project perspective is an opportunity with this debate to get the best content we’re going to have at our disposal all year to help our messaging in the final stretch of the campaign,” Bardella explained. “We’ve often seen the most effective case against Donald Trump is using his own words and on Tuesday night a large audience of the American people will have an opportunity to see the vast difference between a president who lies, who is incapable of telling the truth, incapable of demonstrating empathy, incapable of accepting responsibility for more than 200,000 Americans dead. Contrast that with an honorable man like Joe Biden; a man who tells the truth, is sincere, authentic, actually gives a damn about people.”
“I’m hoping what we see Tuesday night is the prosecution of Donald Trump we were robbed of earlier this year during the impeachment proceedings,” he continued. “We’ll finally have an opportunity of seeing Donald Trump stepping outside of his comfort zone of Sean Hannity, Judge Jeanine [Pirro] and Fox & Friends.”
“And I hope that Joe Biden takes the time and the opportunity to hold his feet to the fire and every time you hear words like ‘pro-life, sanctity of life,’ I hope Joe Biden says, ‘no, you killed 200,000 Americans and don’t give a damn — let’s get to the truth of the matter.'”
Watch below:
Mysterious donor to North Carolina voting rights groups raises suspicion there’s a GOP sting operation
According to The Daily Beast, voting rights groups in North Carolina were approached by a strange benefactor calling himself "James Fortune" — and his behavior aroused suspicions that he might be part of a Republican sting operation to discredit laws expanding access to the vote.
"Fortune, who claimed to be the operator of a progressive-minded North Carolina gym called 'Equality Gym,' donated a few thousand dollars to the groups. Then he started asking whether they could illegally register undocumented immigrants to vote," reported Will Sommer. "As the groups became suspicious, Fortune vanished — leaving behind only a blurry picture of himself, no proof that his gym actually existed, and suspicions that he was using an alias."
A Biden win will likely strip Mitch McConnell of all his power: CNN
According to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten, should Joe Biden win the election on Nov. 3rd it will likely be part of a Democratic tidal wave that will also flip to the Senate to Democratic control -- and strip current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of his power.
Citing polls in which GOP incumbents are tied or trailing their Democratic opponents, Enten noted that Biden holds leads in those states and his popularity could sweep the down-ticket Democrats into the office too, handing Democrats control of the Senate to go along with the House where they are expected to remain in control.
Will pollsters let us down in 2020?
If the polls are to be believed, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the favorite to win the 2020 election against his Republican opponent, President Donald Trump. At the time of this writing, FiveThirtyEight.com, which aggregates and analyzes polls, gives him a 76 percent chance of winning; all eleven of the most recent polls listed at RealClearPolitics predict a Biden victory with an average spread of almost six points.This article first appeared in Salon.