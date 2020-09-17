Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Trump Intel chief warns American democracy is threatened by ‘sinister conspiracies’ to undermine election

Published

1 min ago

on

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s former intelligence chief issued a thinly veiled rebuke of his conspiracy theories and attacks on the election process.

The president and attorney general have been questioning the integrity of mail-in voting, while the Department of Homeland Security has downplayed threats from foreign election interference — and former director of national intelligence Dan Coats expressed his alarm in a new op-ed for the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our democracy’s enemies, foreign and domestic, want us to concede in advance that our voting systems are faulty or fraudulent; that sinister conspiracies have distorted the political will of the people; that our public discourse has been perverted by the news media and social networks riddled with prejudice, lies and ill will; that judicial institutions, law enforcement and even national security have been twisted, misused and misdirected to create anxiety and conflict, not justice and social peace,” Coats wrote.

“If those are the results of this tumultuous election year, we are lost, no matter which candidate wins,” he added.

“No American, and certainly no American leader, should want such an outcome. Total destruction and sowing salt in the earth of American democracy is a catastrophe well beyond simple defeat and a poison for generations. An electoral victory on these terms would be no victory at all. The judgment of history, reflecting on the death of enlightened democracy, would be harsh.”

Coats urged Congress to establish a “supremely high-level bipartisan and nonpartisan commission to oversee the election,” pledged by oath to set aside partisan concerns to protect the election’s integrity.

“Both presidential candidates should be called upon to make such personal commitments of their own,” Coats wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we fail to take every conceivable effort to ensure the integrity of our election, the winners will not be Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Republicans or Democrats. The only winners will be Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Ali Khamenei. No one who supports a healthy democracy could want that.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The revenge of John McCain’: Elections expert explains why Trump is in real trouble in Arizona

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Polling shows that President Donald Trump has consistently trailed former Democratic rival Joe Biden in the critical state of Arizona, and Cook Political Report elections analyst Amy Walter thinks she knows why.

In her latest analysis of polling in Arizona, Walter notes that Trump's support from Republicans in the state is not nearly as strong as in other Sun Belt swing states such as Florida.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Mika issues ‘ominous’ warning about Trump and Barr: ‘They’re building up to something nefarious’

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is worried Attorney General William Barr was up to something "nefarious" ahead of November's election.

The attorney general made news Wednesday by urging U.S. attorneys to prosecute some protesters for sedition, musing about the arrest of Seattle's mayor and comparing coronavirus lockdown measures to slavery, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was appalled.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pennsylvania school teacher slams Trump’s failed leadership in stinging new Biden ad

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star analyzed a new ad Biden is releasing in Pennsylvania, titled "Coach," designed to appeal to white voters who conventionally backed Democrats but flipped to President Donald Trump.

“My dad coached football his whole life,” said the narrator, a school teacher and winery owner from Lawrence County, set against images of youth football games. “I learned a lot from my dad about the way you should be doing things. That now you’re trying to impart that to kids, too. Having good values and morals is probably the best thing.”

Continue Reading
 
 