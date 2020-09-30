Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox & Friends host panics over Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists

Published

2 hours ago

on

Brian Kilmeade (Fox News)

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to excuse for President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists, but he came up empty.

The president was asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace to condemn white supremacist and militia groups that tend to support him, but Trump not only refused to do so but appeared to encourage their violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sure, I’m willing to, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” Trump told Wallace, a Fox News anchor. “I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace.”

Trump asked who he should condemn, and Joe Biden twice urged him to denounce the neo-fascist Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” Trump said. “But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Kilmeade tried — but failed — to find an excuse for the president’s failure.

“Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremists,” Kilmeade said. “I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s got to clarify that right away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why the president didn’t just knock it out of the park, I’m not sure,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Their strategy now is very clear’: MSNBC’s Heilemann explains how Trump will exploit COVID-19 to steal the election

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

MSNBC's John Heilemann warned that President Donald Trump doesn't even seem to be trying to win a fair election anymore, and instead is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to steal the election.

The "Morning Joe" contributor said the president was trying to widen the partisan gap between in-person and mail-in voting so he can challenge any vote that's not physically cast on Nov. 3.

"Their strategy now is very clear, which is to try to win in enough battleground states the Election Day vote, and that I think is what's going on here," Heilemann said.

Many voters are casting their ballots by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Heilemann said Republicans are exploiting the partisan divide in concerns about the deadly virus.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden ridicules Trump as a crybaby in parody debate video

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday posted a video that satirized Tuesday night's presidential debate by portraying President Donald Trump as a crybaby.

The video took a clip from the debate in which Trump complained to moderator Chris Wallace about supposedly being treated unfairly and then superimposed a crying emoji over the president's head.

For good measure, the video also added audio of a crying infant in the background to make the point that the president was acting like a baby.

The clip ends with Biden saying to the president, "Will you shut up, man?" and then asks Americans if they've "had enough" of the president's behavior.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump bombed in the first debate — and swing voters think he acted like ‘a crackhead’: Ana Navarro

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

CNN's Ana Navarro on Wednesday delivered a scathing review of President Donald Trump's performance at the first 2020 presidential debate.

While reviewing the president's performance, Navarro cited comments from swing-voter focus group that rated Trump very negatively by describing him as "arrogant," a "crackhead," and "un-American."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE