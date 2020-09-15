France’s Macron backs 5G technology over ‘the Amish model’
France will move forward with its planned deployment of 5G telecom networks despite detractors who would prefer “the Amish model” and “going back to the oil lamp”, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.
“France is the country of innovation… We are going to put to rest all false ideas,” Macron told entrepreneurs at a gathering of French tech start-ups at the Elysée Palace.
“I hear a lot of voices being raised to explain to us that the complexity of contemporary problems should be addressed by going back to the oil lamp. I don’t believe that the Amish model can solve the challenges of contemporary ecology,” Macron joked, referring to the American community which is suspicious of technology.
Nearly 70 left-wing elected officials and environmentalists called Sunday for a moratorium on 5G technology, which is due to be rolled out in France at the end of the month.
5G networks are touted as promising an exponential leap in the amount and speed of wireless data, enabling advances in self-driving vehicles, virtual reality, connected health and more as sensors and servers communicate instantly.
But the technology has come under scrutiny, and officials have called for more studies on the environmental and health impacts of its infrastructure.
EU has ‘lost’ cloud computing fight
On Monday, Macron said Europe had “lost” the global battle in cloud computing but should nevertheless resume the fight.
“If we want our ecosystem to be sustainable, it has to be sovereign,” Macron said, reiterating that Europe should not rely “on any non-European power” for data security and 5G.
US giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google dominate the worldwide cloud computing business, with a combined market share of around 60 percent.
Macron’s comments followed the announcement earlier on Monday of a partnership between Deutsche Telekom and French cloud services provider OVHcloud that aims to build a new cloud computing offer for European companies and public sector entities deemed of strategic importance.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
‘Wasn’t our fault!’ Trump claims Nevada governor forced him to have indoor rally during pandemic
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that his campaign wasn't to blame for its decision to hold an indoor rally during the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed more than 194,000 Americans.
During an interview on his favorite morning television show, the president claimed that he originally wanted to have an outdoor rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, but said that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak kept rejecting his campaign's plans because they violated public health guidelines.
"He tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally," Trump said. "Finally we got, from a great supporter, gave us this very big building and we put people in. But this wasn't our fault! We had four outdoor sites... and he wouldn't allow it to happen!"
Breaking Banner
Experts who warned in 2018 Trumpism could destroy American democracy are even more worried now: ‘We weren’t alarmist enough’
When Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s book, “How Democracies Die,” was released in January 2018, critics of the Harvard University political science professors described them as alarmists. The book had a dire warning: the United States’ liberal democracy was in danger because of Trumpism. But two years later, Levitsky and Ziblatt have not backed down from that message — in fact, they are now saying that they should have been more worried in 2018.
Levitsky told HuffPost, “Joe Scarborough ridiculed it on TV, saying, ‘These guys are alarmists.’ It turns out we weren’t alarmist enough.”
Breaking Banner
‘Really scary’: Former UK ambassador fears America will soon descend into political violence
The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.
Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.
“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.