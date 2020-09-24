Giuliani’s rant on crime in New York City: The numbers tell a different story
Rudy Giuliani at City Hall (photo: Kristen Artz/Mayor’s office)Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched an attack on Mayor de Blasio, blaming him for rising crime and crowing about how safe New York City had been until de Blasio took over. Giuliani reportedly said, “We went from being the most dangerous city to the safest large city in America, and we remained there until this idiot took over.“ It is certainly terrible that murders so far this year have increased compared to last year, nobody likes to see that. But if one chose to actually go back to Giuliani’s final year as mayor, 2001, the city w…
Latest Headlines
Giuliani’s rant on crime in New York City: The numbers tell a different story
Rudy Giuliani at City Hall (photo: Kristen Artz/Mayor's office)Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched an attack on Mayor de Blasio, blaming him for rising crime and crowing about how safe New York City had been until de Blasio took over. Giuliani reportedly said, “We went from being the most dangerous city to the safest large city in America, and we remained there until this idiot took over.“ It is certainly terrible that murders so far this year have increased compared to last year, nobody likes to see that. But if one chose to actually go back to Giuliani’s final year as mayor, 2001, the city w... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden vows to change ‘systemic racism’ during first NC appearance in months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden brought his campaign to Charlotte on Wednesday, telling a dozen African American business owners and educators that the “tough times” for Americans in this pandemic are even worse for African American communities.“It’s sort of emblematic of the inequality that exists,” he said at what was billed as a Black Economic Summit at Camp North End. “We have a gigantic opportunity to change the systemic racism.”Biden also ripped President Donald Trump for what he called “the most corrupt administration in modern American history.”Biden’s first... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Gay conversion therapy linked to heightened depression and lower resilience in later life
A recent study uncovered heightened depressive symptoms and internalized homophobia in older same-sex attracted men with prior experiences of conversion therapy. The findings were published in The Gerontologist.As study authors Steven Meanley and his fellow researchers point out, homosexual men who are now reaching older adulthood belong to the first generation to navigate society as openly same-sex-attracted individuals and the first to defy traditional heterosexist societal rules. The researchers were motivated to explore how these challenges may have impacted the mental health of this group... (more…)