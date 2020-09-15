GOP’s Jim Jordan clobbered for urging prison for John Bolton: ‘Glass houses, Gym’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called for the jailing of former national security adviser John Bolton — and got reminded of his own potential criminal liability.

The Department of Justice opened a criminal case into President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser after he published an unflattering tell-all book, and Jordan’s gloating was interrupted by social media reminders that he’d been accused of helping to cover up sexual abuse.

Eight former Ohio State wrestlers claim Jordan knew that team doctor Richard Strauss had sexually abused student-athletes but did nothing to stop the abuse as an assistant coach.

Looks like James Comey and Hillary Clinton aren’t the only people who should be in jail. https://t.co/sFA1sG1cC5 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 15, 2020

And y'all keep trying to tell me irony is dead https://t.co/A8XlDLDw1e — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) September 15, 2020

Odd comment from someone who obstructed justice when his students were sexually assaulted on his watch. Ohio deserves better, Jim Socks. Much better. — Pucker Carlson (@CarlsonPucker) September 15, 2020

Yeah you should be too — Alex Bates (@CecilCOLiberty) September 15, 2020

In jail for what? You’re pretty loose with your accusations. Do they get charged and put on trial first, or do we just lock them up? — Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) September 15, 2020

"Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling, on the Fourth of July … begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for half an hour," Adam DiSabato said at the hearing. "That's the kind of cover-up that's going on here."https://t.co/qvgLggHhKd — Frederick C. Trump (@TrumpFrederick) September 15, 2020

People in glass houses Gym… — bill campbell (@bill44077) September 15, 2020

Gee, doesn't look like vengeance on the Donald's part at all. Be careful about wishing people to jail, there are many that would like to see you there too for not protecting your student athletes. — Theresa Gasper (@theresa_gasper) September 15, 2020

