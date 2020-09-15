Quantcast
GOP’s Jim Jordan clobbered for urging prison for John Bolton: ‘Glass houses, Gym’

1 min ago

Commentary
Rep. Jim Jordan (WCMH)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called for the jailing of former national security adviser John Bolton — and got reminded of his own potential criminal liability.

The Department of Justice opened a criminal case into President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser after he published an unflattering tell-all book, and Jordan’s gloating was interrupted by social media reminders that he’d been accused of helping to cover up sexual abuse.

Eight former Ohio State wrestlers claim Jordan knew that team doctor Richard Strauss had sexually abused student-athletes but did nothing to stop the abuse as an assistant coach.

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe explains how Trump can be charged for endangering people’s lives and health

Published

1 min ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Writing for the Washington Post on Tuesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin explained that she thinks President Donald Trump should be held accountable for violating the law and endangering the lives of others. She also cited a constitutional law professor who walked through the legal charges possible.

While one doctor labeled it "negligent homicide" and "criminal endangerment," Rubin wondered why charges couldn't be filed against Trump's campaign for clearly violating the law. She related it to the revelations in the Pentagon Papers that revealed leaders sent Americans to die in Vietnam knowing the war was unwinnable.

Trump’s trade representative fumes after WTO criticizes US tariffs on China

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The US responded defiantly on Tuesday to a World Trade Organization report criticizing President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, blasting the organization as "completely inadequate" in holding Beijing accountable.

"The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

A panel of experts set up by WTO's Dispute Settlement Body ruled the tariffs on about $250 billion worth of Chinese goods were "inconsistent" with global trade rules, and recommended that the US "bring its measures into conformity with its obligations."

Climate denier blames environmentalists after Oregon wildfire burns down his home

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

One of the Oregon lawmakers who staged two walkouts to block Democrats from passing a climate change bill has lost his home to wildfire linked by scientists to climate change.

But state Sen. Fred Girod blames environmentalists, reported The Daily Beast.

