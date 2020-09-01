‘He just admitted it’: Trump mocked for giving life to rumors of him having a stroke

President Donald Trump took off for Wisconsin Tuesday morning, despite requests by officials not to come and take manpower away from police. But before he left, he fired off a tweet giving life to rumors that the reason for his late-night trip to Walter Reed in Aug. 2020 was due to a series of mini-strokes.

While there was speculation about Trump’s hospital visit in 2019, the speculation came largely from Twitter commentators asking about what afflictions Trump could be suffering under that would have prompted him to begin his “annual physical” so many months earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was something CNN physician Dr. Sanjay Gupta said didn’t quite “add up.”

Those online couldn’t help but mock Trump for giving the speculation life and prompting more speculation about what possible diseases Trump could have.

See the comments below:

my "i didn't go to walter reed medical center after suffering a series of mini-strokes" t-shirt is prompting a lot of questions already answered by my shirt pic.twitter.com/Q9d6avVfmY — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) September 1, 2020

So release your medical records, then. If you are such a perfect physical specimen, no problem, right? #TrumpIsNotWell #TrumpStroke #trumpDementia — Dispatches from the Bunker (@LL_Linden) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

People suggested that Trump had a stroke in November and he himself just tweeted about his visit to Walter Reed and "a series of mini-strokes." People were speculating about one stroke, and now it looks like he just confessed to a series of them. #TrumpStroke — JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump angrily denying that he suffered a series of mini-strokes is all the proof you need that Donald Trump suffered a series of mini-strokes — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A White House aide says Trump was referring to a Monday tweet from @joelockhart, President Clinton's former press secretary: "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?" https://t.co/s5oJT4cHD1 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 1, 2020

How many people saw the Lockhart tweet versus the president's? https://t.co/79Q4U9ARh6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there such a thing as a Freudian confession? https://t.co/iiCQ4jUNEH — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) September 1, 2020

Translation: "I had a series of mini-strokes and hid it because the media fears me and my supporters are idiots" https://t.co/sYECGJxoLv — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

trump making sure everyone knows about the series of mini-strokes he definitely did not have that definitely did not force him to go in for an unscheduled checkup last year — darth™ (@darth) September 1, 2020

Very interesting that he’s talking about “a series of mini-strokes,” since as far as I know, people have only been discussing the one incident that prompted his November trip to Walter Reed. https://t.co/9LhRX669Y1 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's within Trumps power to debunk everything such as: 1. Criminal activity on taxes

2. DNA request for rape

3. Stroke But he can't because his documents will prove everyone right speculating right. Instead he spends a ton of money keeping it hidden…no brainer. — Trump is a Putz- #BLM ##BidenHarris20💙🌊 (@DontGetItTwist8) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

May 28: Uncontrolled spasm in his right arm.

Jun 13: Couldn't raise a glass with his right hand.

Jul 28: Dragging his right leg while walking.

Aug 28: Lurches to the right on stairs. Neurological events (stroke/TIA) often affect motor control on one side.#TrumpStroke pic.twitter.com/n4MUx8KpNU — JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds like Trump just admitted to a series of "mini-strokes", don't it?https://t.co/v5sVU8pbSh — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So I guess Trump had a series of mini-strokes? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 1, 2020

Um… setting aside the projection and sobbing self-pity, the Times reporter's book says nothing about mini-strokes. Trump said that, the Times didn't. https://t.co/F14joslSgT — RationalLeft (@RationalLeft) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Something is definitely wrong! #TrumpStroke https://t.co/SExUeZfGI1 — Ex-Resident of the former town of Paradise (@TomTinsley2) September 1, 2020

He always says what he’s thinking, he has no filter. That day he was rushed to Walter Reid was never fully explained to the American people. Trump probably did have a stroke. https://t.co/P3wcH1A9ms — Matt Levoit🏳️‍🌈 (@LevoitMatt) September 1, 2020

This is why they're now accusing Biden of suffering from vascular dementia which can result from mini strokes. My dad suffered this. I've seen the symptoms in Trump from the start. — Johnny Thunder (@JohnThund3r) September 1, 2020

Trump seems to be having another mini Stroke before getting on Air Force One.

He is beyond delusional & out of his mind #TrumpStroke #TrumpIsNotWell #AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/3pdzXYdVcT — Marshall 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@MarshallSbar) September 1, 2020

If Trump isn’t counting strokes on the golf course he’s counting strokes at Walter Reed. — Kickwilly (@Kickwilly1) September 1, 2020