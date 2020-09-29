Quantcast
‘He’s done’: George Conway predicts Trump will ‘end up bankrupt’ and a ‘criminal defendant’

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump responds to a question about Jussie Smollett (Screen cap).

George Conway, the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to deliver a brutal prediction about President Donald Trump’s future.

Reacting to the New York Times’ explosive reporting about the contents of the president’s taxes, Conway predicted that the full tax returns themselves will likely be leaked to other reporters, who will post them in their entirety for the public to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s at that point, Conway believes, that accounting experts will take a deep dive into the president’s finances and raise more questions about his sources of income — and that, in turn, will make him toxic for any financial institutions who were still thinking of lending him money.

“He’ll end up personally bankrupt,” Conway predicted. “He’ll wind up a criminal defendant, fighting off charges of tax and financial fraud, and he might not be even able to foot his lawyers’ bills, if any decent lawyers will still work for him.”

The bottom line, writes Conway, is that “he’s done… not just politically, but financially and legally.”

Read the whole thread here.


