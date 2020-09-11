Quantcast
‘How do you sleep at night?’ Trump pounded for withholding millions from 9/11 NYC firefighters’ health care

1 min ago

President Donald Trump discusses preventing forest fires (Screen cap).

The New York Daily News revealed on Thursday that the Trump administration has been secretly withholding millions of dollars from a fund intended to provide long-term health care to firefighters who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

In total, the newspaper found that “the Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses,” and that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has so fall ignored bipartisan calls to restore it.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said that he wrote to Mnuchin about the diverted money but has so far received no response.

“I don’t even care what the details of this thing is,” King told the Daily News. “That fund has to be fully compensated, fully reimbursed. I mean, this is absurd.”

News of the withheld funding drew widespread outrage — check out some reactions below.

