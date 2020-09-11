‘How do you sleep at night?’ Trump pounded for withholding millions from 9/11 NYC firefighters’ health care

The New York Daily News revealed on Thursday that the Trump administration has been secretly withholding millions of dollars from a fund intended to provide long-term health care to firefighters who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

In total, the newspaper found that “the Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses,” and that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has so fall ignored bipartisan calls to restore it.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said that he wrote to Mnuchin about the diverted money but has so far received no response.

“I don’t even care what the details of this thing is,” King told the Daily News. “That fund has to be fully compensated, fully reimbursed. I mean, this is absurd.”

News of the withheld funding drew widespread outrage — check out some reactions below.

There is not a single excuse that can justify defunding medical treatment for our heroes suffering from 9/11-related illnesses. Secretary Mnuchin doesn't need to give us answers, he needs to give our heroes the money they're owed. Yesterday. https://t.co/0170dFU2oS — Rep. Max Rose (@RepMaxRose) September 10, 2020

This is sick and wrong and totally on brand. Don’t let Trump tell you he loves first responders. BREAKING: Trump administration secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program https://t.co/kAIb5EYmqb — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 11, 2020

This doesn’t surprise me at all. Trump did NOTHING to push for the extension of #Zadroga last year. Even when @RandPaul blocked it. “Trump administration secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program” https://t.co/qxHKebUwkZ #NeverForget? Just like #SupportTheTroops. — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) September 11, 2020

How can anyone in even think about voting to re-electing Trump. EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program https://t.co/LiycNJUZIg — Will Polk ⚡#WEARAMASK😷 (@willmpolk) September 11, 2020

But you're stealing their health care money……

YOU'RE STEALING FROM THE VERY PEOPLE YOU'RE PRAISING.

Snakehttps://t.co/CPvvLVEpob — Mr. Bojanglez (@Pat_Bojanglez) September 11, 2020

TRUMP LEAVES 9/11 HEROES TO SUFFER

Making certain that American heroes cannot be assisted.https://t.co/eqILb105fS — Bombshell DAILY 💣 (@BombshellDAILY) September 11, 2020

Losers, they knew what they were getting into when they decided to help other people. — Karen Collins (@karencollinsnyc) September 10, 2020

I'm guessing Trump thinks the firefighters who risked and lost their lives on 9/11 are losers and suckers too. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) September 11, 2020

