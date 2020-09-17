‘Huffing asbestos’: Seth Meyers suggests Donald Trump’s ABC News town hall is proof of president’s cognitive decline

“Trump and his supporters in right-wing media have also been desperate to make the presidential campaign a referendum on the candidates’ mental fitness. I’m sorry, you think Biden is taking drugs?” he asked. “You sniffle like you just walked out of the bathroom in Studio 54,” Meyers said.
“So Trump wants you to think Joe Biden’s the one in cognitive decline and yet when Trump defended his lie that the coronavirus would just magically go away, he tried to claim that we would soon reach herd immunity.”
Meyers also noted that he found it ‘cathartic’ to see Trump ‘put in his place’ by regular voters who consume media outside the ‘right-wing media bubble.’
‘Most of the time he surrounds himself with sycophants and yes men. So he’s rarely treated like the idiot blowhard he is.’
Watch the full segment below.
A hilarious focus group of real Trump supporters, featured in a segment on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, proved what we suspected all along: Some of Trump's most vociferous fans will defend literally anything the president says.
At the top of the segment, host Stephen Colbert provided the set up for Robert Smigel's character, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who then conducted a focus group with genuine Trump supporters.
The Trump campaign, perhaps to distract from his 'his lackadaisical approach to the coronavirus pandemic,' is hyper-focused on attacking Vice President Joe Biden on China, in a YouTube video that already has more than 21.5 million views.
Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler -- with an assist from Meg Kelly -- did a deep dive into President Donald Trump's YouTube channel, where there are more than 900 videos, and concludes the anti-China/Biden attack ad in question "is a jumbled stew of allegations about Biden and China. It mixes images of closed factories, quotes from Biden and misleading claims about Biden’s son Hunter and his involvement with a Chinese investment fund."