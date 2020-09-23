In UN speech, Phillippines’ Duterte accuses critics of ‘weaponizing’ human rights
In UN speech, Duterte accuses critics of ‘weaponizing’ human rightsMANILA, Philippines — In his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte defended his internationally-condemned campaign against illegal drugs and accused critics of weaponizing the issue of human rights.The chief executive said in a pre-recorded speech that the government will continue to protect the human rights of Filipinos, especially from the scourge of illegal drugs, criminality and terrorism.But the Duterte administration, elected on a campaign promise of a ruthless anti-narcotics …
World
In UN speech, Phillippines' Duterte accuses critics of 'weaponizing' human rights
Latest Headlines
Rouhani says next US leader must cede to Iran demands
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Tuesday that the next US leader must accept Tehran's demands, ruling out compromise as Donald Trump vies for reelection.
"We are not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy," Rouhani said in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly.
"Any US administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation."
Tensions have soared between the United States and Iran under Trump, who pulled out of a nuclear accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama and slapped sweeping sanctions on the country.
COVID-19
Putin vaunts Russian coronavirus vaccine at UN
President Vladimir Putin in a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday boasted of Russia's creation of the world's first coronavirus vaccine, though it has not completed large-scale clinical trials.
Putin in a video address to the General Assembly said that Russia was open to partnership with other countries over "the first vaccine in the world, Sputnik V."
"I repeat again that we are absolutely open and disposed for partnership," Putin said.
The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya research center, and Russia announced in August that it was the world's first registered vaccine.